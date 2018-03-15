Maryland beer battle: Vote for your favorite local brew in our March Madness-style bracket

Why should college hoops have all the fun?
For discerning beer drinkers, loyalty to a brand or specific brew can run as deep as an alma mater. So we created this March Madness-style tournament to determine Maryland’s best beer. (Note: No National Bohemian. While we appreciate it for sentimental reasons, it’s not brewed here.)
Our Sweet 16 can be found below. Just as there are well-argued gripes after the NCAA announces its basketball seedings — “Wait, what about so-and-so?” — we anticipate not everyone will agree with these choices, and that’s part of the fun. (Want to suggest a brew for next year’s tournament? Let us know.) There was no exact science to the seeding. We based our decisions, first and foremost, on overall taste, while considering aspects such as a beer’s popularity and staying power; color and mouthfeel; how it’s marketed and other factors.
Now, it’s up to you to determine the ultimate champion. Will a well-known favorite like Flying Dog’s Raging Bitch reign supreme? Or does a newcomer like Independent Brewing Co.’s Carpe Diem IPA have a chance at an upset?
Pick your favorite in each first-round matchup (one vote per day per matchup) through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, and the beer with the most votes advances to the next round.
Before you vote, read more about the beers.
About the beers
REGION 1
Heavy Seas Beer’s Loose Cannon (1) vs. Red Brick Station’s Something Red (4)
Heavy Seas’ most popular beer is far from shy, packing a hoppy punch and a floral aroma. At 7.25 percent ABV, Loose Cannon has no business being this drinkable. Its opponent — an award-winning beer from White Marsh’s Red Brick Station — is strikingly smooth, and has a copper hue that turns heads. Both are veterans of the local beer scene, though Heavy Seas likely has the edge in name recognition.
Monument City Brewing Company’s 51 Rye (2) vs. Key Brewing Co.’s Rye Porter (3)
It’s a rye war. In a short time, Monument City has introduced itself to local drinkers as a welcome addition to Baltimore’s beer scene. Its flagship, an IPA made with 51 percent rye grain (hence the name), has a winning balance of spiciness and citrus notes. Another relative newcomer, Key Brewing in Dundalk, has also become known for quality beer. Its rye porter stands out for its bold notes of chocolate and coffee.
REGION 2
The Brewer’s Art’s Resurrection (1) vs. Independent Brewing Co.’s Carpe Diem (4)
A delicious battle between flagship beers. Resurrection, the city’s most well-known abbey brown ale, is one of the brews local beer-lovers introduce to out-of-towners first. It’s flavorful and full-bodied, but works regardless of the weather or setting. A more recent entry is Carpe Diem, a double India Pale Ale brewed by Bel Air’s Independent. The flavorful beer tastes deceptively light, despite its 7.9 percent ABV.
Burley Oak Brewing Company’s Sorry Chicky (2) vs. Diamondback Brewing Company’s Green Machine (3)
Burley Oak, the brewery in Berlin on the Eastern Shore, is a master of sour beers, and the dry-hopped Sorry Chicky refuses to tread lightly. Not for the faint of heart, this is a very tart — and very good — wheat beer. Diamondback’s flagship IPA makes its presence known, too, with a big, juicy burst of fruit notes like grapefruit and orange peel.
REGION 3
Union Craft Brewing’s Duckpin Pale Ale (1) vs. Oliver Brewing Co.’s Creator/Destroyer (4)
In 2012, we were first introduced to Union’s flagship beer — a hoppy American Pale Ale named after a favorite Baltimore pastime — and its near-ubiquitous presence feels woven into the city’s fabric. Duckpin’s opponent, Creator/Destroyer, feels particularly Maryland, too, thanks to the recipe’s use of Destroyer espresso coffee from Annapolis’ Ceremony Coffee Roasters. The final product is a harmonious nut brown ale brought to life through its caramel and coffee notes.
Manor Hill Brewing’s IPA (2) vs. RAR Brewing’s Nanticoke Nectar (3)
Hop-heads, weigh in. Manor Hill, the Ellicott City farm brewery, does IPAs right, and its flagship product illustrates its ability to craft an aromatic, full-bodied beer while showcasing the increasingly popular Mosaic hop. RAR’s West Coast-style IPA puts Citra, another intense hop, front-and-center so the resulting brew hits the palate with fruit notes first and then balances out with flavors of malt and caramel.
REGION 4
Flying Dog Brewery’s Raging Bitch (1) vs. Peabody Heights Brewery’s Mr. Trash Wheel’s Lost Python Ale (4)
Flying Dog, Maryland’s largest craft brewery, offers a number of worthy contenders (hello, Bloodline), but its No. 1 seller with the in-your-face name remains our favorite. The Belgian-style IPA is complex, thanks to caramel and fruity notes that blend seamlessly. On the other side is Peabody’s session IPA that was created to aid efforts in cleaning up the Inner Harbor (and pay tribute to Baltimore’s favorite anthropomorphic water wheel). The Mr. Trash Wheel beer earned its spot, though, because of its bright, refreshing flavor and drinkability.
Waverly Brewing Company’s Side Kicks (2) vs. Evolution Craft Brewing Co.’s Lot No. 3 IPA (3)
A newcomer takes on a stalwart. Waverly’s New England-style ale goes down with ease, and seems best suited as a thirst-quencher, especially in the warm months. At Maryland beer bars, Evolution’s Lot No. 3 IPA from Salisbury has been a go-to American IPA for years. Its staying power speaks to its equilibrium of sweet and malt flavors.