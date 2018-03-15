Maryland beer battle: Vote for your favorite local brew in our March Madness-style bracket

Why should college hoops have all the fun?

For discerning beer drinkers, loyalty to a brand or specific brew can run as deep as an alma mater. So we created this March Madness-style tournament to determine Maryland’s best beer. (Note: No National Bohemian. While we appreciate it for sentimental reasons, it’s not brewed here.)

Our Sweet 16 can be found below. Just as there are well-argued gripes after the NCAA announces its basketball seedings — “Wait, what about so-and-so?” — we anticipate not everyone will agree with these choices, and that’s part of the fun. (Want to suggest a brew for next year’s tournament? Let us know.) There was no exact science to the seeding. We based our decisions, first and foremost, on overall taste, while considering aspects such as a beer’s popularity and staying power; color and mouthfeel; how it’s marketed and other factors.

Now, it’s up to you to determine the ultimate champion. Will a well-known favorite like Flying Dog’s Raging Bitch reign supreme? Or does a newcomer like Independent Brewing Co.’s Carpe Diem IPA have a chance at an upset?

Pick your favorite in each first-round matchup (one vote per day per matchup) through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, and the beer with the most votes advances to the next round.

Before you vote, read more about the beers.

Current matchups

View entire bracket

Printable bracket

About the beers