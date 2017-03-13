Snow day specials at Baltimore restaurants and bars

For some in Baltimore, a substantial amount of snow — and a subsequent day off from work — means one thing: Head to the bar.
Local bars and restaurants know their audience, which means earlier operating hours and discounts on drinks and food. Here's a running list of establishments running specials on Tuesday.
(Bar owners, feel free to email your specials here.)
Bookmakers Cocktail Club in Federal Hill will open at 2 p.m., with $5 draft beers and select whiskey pours for $5. Two of their most popular cocktails — the Old Fashioned and Cross St. Highball — will be discounted at $7 each.
Lee's Pint & Shell in Canton will open at 11 a.m., with happy hour specials all day, including 50-cent oysters, $2 off draft and bottled beer, $2 off glasses of wine and $2 off specialty cocktails.
Mad River Bar & Grille in Federal Hill will open at 1 p.m., with $3 select beers, $4 mixed drinks and $5 bombs.
This story will be updated.