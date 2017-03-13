Snow day specials at Baltimore restaurants and bars

For some in Baltimore, a substantial amount of snow — and a subsequent day off from work — means one thing: Head to the bar.

Local bars and restaurants know their audience, which means earlier operating hours and discounts on drinks and food. Here's a running list of establishments running specials on Tuesday.

(Bar owners, feel free to email your specials here.)

Bookmakers Cocktail Club in Federal Hill will open at 2 p.m., with $5 draft beers and select whiskey pours for $5. Two of their most popular cocktails — the Old Fashioned and Cross St. Highball — will be discounted at $7 each.

Lee's Pint & Shell in Canton will open at 11 a.m., with happy hour specials all day, including 50-cent oysters, $2 off draft and bottled beer, $2 off glasses of wine and $2 off specialty cocktails.

State officials prepare for storm Governor Larry Hogan and the director of SHA, Greg Slater, discuss the preparations that have been taken for the upcoming storm. (Ian Duncan, Baltimore Sun video) Governor Larry Hogan and the director of SHA, Greg Slater, discuss the preparations that have been taken for the upcoming storm. (Ian Duncan, Baltimore Sun video) See more videos

Mad River Bar & Grille in Federal Hill will open at 1 p.m., with $3 select beers, $4 mixed drinks and $5 bombs.

