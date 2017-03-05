Amy Schumer provides smart, raunchy takes and big laughs at Royal Farms Arena

On Saturday night, Amy Schumer felt nostalgic ending her world tour in a city she knows so well, even if the memories are a bit, well ... hazy.

“It’s so cool to be in the city where my blackouts began,” the Towson University graduate from Long Island, N.Y., deadpanned to the Royal Farms Arena audience. A bottle of wine, which she swigged from periodically, remained by Schumer’s side the entire hour-plus-long set.

The line was met with major laughs that never really lulled. Originally scheduled for November but postponed due to illness, the performance was conversational and crude, and often times hilarious. It was also pointed with sharp observations about a handful of topics, including the unrealistic expectations and sexist treatment of women today. The truth is never far from her punchlines.



This wasn’t unexpected; Schumer, 35, has become a major voice in comedy in a relatively short time. Since the premiere of her caustic Comedy Central TV show “Inside Amy Schumer” in 2013, she’s found success via stand-up tours, a memoir (“The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo”) and her 2015 movie “Trainwreck.” On Tuesday, her latest recorded stand-up -- “Amy Schumer: The Leather Special” -- premieres on Netflix.

One aspect from Saturday’s show that won’t likely be captured on the special was Schumer’s catering to Baltimoreans. She talked about her “worst blackout” at the Colony in Towson, drinking cheap beer at 723 Club in Fells Point and starting her standup career at “biker bars where the mayor was playing Irish music.” She poked fun at the venue’s convenience store sponsorship.



The heart of Schumer’s appeal, though, comes from her disarmingly honest approach to discussing herself -- with emphasis on her body, sex life and relationships. On Saturday, the self-deprecating jokes were met with laughter, but also cheers of approval and knowing grins from women of all ages. Without shame or embarrassment, she described hookups she barely remembered and her drunken escapades as a college student at Power Plant Live and the Greene Turtle.

“I single-handedly brought HPV to Baltimore,” Schumer said to huge laughs.

She made fun of herself constantly but also reassured the audience her confidence had never been higher. This was not an exercise in self-hatred, though Schumer explained it in a way only she can.

“I know exactly how hot I am,” she said. “I’d be the third hottest bartender at Howl at the Moon.”

Recently, some have pushed back against Schumer’s take-it-or-leave-it brand of comedy, especially when she’s turned to politics. In October, approximately 200 people reportedly booed and walked out of her show in Tampa, Fla., after negative remarks about Donald Trump. Schumer, who publicly supported Hillary Clinton in the presidential election, later responded with an open letter to the crowd, that in part read, “How could I think it was OK to spend five minutes having a peaceful conversation with someone with different views?”

In Baltimore on Saturday, Schumer didn’t mention the president by name, and told the audience she had no Trump jokes because “I don’t think it’s funny. I don’t have anything to say about it right now.” She acknowledged, without regret, her outspokenness has cost her.

“I would have two sold-out shows here if I didn’t speak up,” Schumer said.

The set wasn’t apolitical -- she had an extended riff in support of gun control, a topic that Schumer has become increasingly vocal about after a 59-year-old man killed two and injured nine in 2015 at a screening of “Trainwreck” in Louisiana. If the aim of the bit was more about making a point than generating laughs, Schumer succeeded.

Yet by the end of the set, it was clear which material resonated most with the audience. Anyone even the least bit familiar with Schumer knows to expect plenty of jokes on genitalia and sex, and Saturday’s performance was no different.

The key though, like all great stand-up, is the delivery, and Schumer had no problems sticking the landings. (To quote the jokes here would be unfair -- they’re most effective in the full context Schumer provides in her storytelling -- but you can judge for yourself from the Netflix special, which was filmed in Denver in November.)



Midway through the show, Schumer spelled out why she continues to tell jokes some find beyond the pale. To her, men have no shame in their attitudes toward sex, so why should she -- or any of the women in the audience? At her show, equality is promoted through squirm-inducing details about the female reproductive system, post-coital rituals and any other topics most from older generations never would have dreamed of speaking aloud. Mix in riffs on unequal pay and sexist media coverage, and Schumer’s intentions become even clearer.

“I want male confidence for us, ladies,” she said more than once. As Schumer waved goodbye, there was no question who was the most confident in the room.



