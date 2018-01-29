Grammys 2018: Complete list of winners and nominees

Bruno Mars led the 60th Grammy Awards with wins for record, album and song as his “24K Magic” helped him pull ahead of Kendrick Lamar late in the show. Alessia Cara took home the new artist award, but it was Mars and Lamar who stole the show with multiple awards for each.

Oscar darling “La La Land” scored two pre-show prizes and was among the winners of about 70 categories announced during the pretelecast show hosted by Paul Shaffer. Presenters included Zac Brown, Natalie Grant and Bernie Herms, Ledisi, Lisa Loeb and Neil deGrasse Tyson. Body Count, India.Arie, Jazzmeia Horn, Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' and Stile Antico performed in pre-show selections.

With James Corden as the primetime host, the Grammy Awards embraced rap and hip-hop in the top categories this year, with several major nominations each for Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino, who also won the Grammy for traditional R&B performance.

Jay-Z led this year’s nominees with eight, while Lamar picked up seven, and pop singer-songwriter Bruno Mars earned six. Gambino, the alter ego of Emmy-winning actor-director Donald Glover, netted five nominations, along with singer Khalid and producer-songwriter No I.D.

One of the year’s biggest hits, the remix version of Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito,” featuring Justin Bieber, has become the first non-English-language track to be nominated in both the song and record of the year categories. Album of the year nominees were Jay-Z’s “4:44,” Gambino’s “Awaken, My Love!,” Lamar’s “Damn.,” Lorde’s “Melodrama” and Mars’ eventual winner “24K Magic,” while the song of the year section included “4:44,” Julia Michaels’ “Issues,” Logic with Alessia Cara and Khalid’s “1-800-273-8255,” Mars’ winning “That’s What I Like” and “Despacito.”

Here is the complete list of winners and nominees:

Album of the year:

"Awaken, My Love!" — Childish Gambino

"4:44" — Jay-Z

"Damn." — Kendrick Lamar

"Melodrama" — Lorde

WINNER: “24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

Record of the year:

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

“The Story of O.J.” — Jay-Z

“Humble.” — Kendrick Lamar

WINNER: "24K Magic" — Bruno Mars

Song of the year

"Despacito" — Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)

"4:44" — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)

"Issues" — Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)

"1-800-273-8255" — Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury & Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)

WINNER: "That's What I Like" — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

New artist

WINNER: Alessia Cara

Alessia Cara Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Pop solo performance