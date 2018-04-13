Huey Lewis cancels 2018 shows, citing hearing loss

Huey Lewis & the News has canceled its shows for the rest of 2018 so Lewis can deal with a hearing problem.

“The doctors believe I have Meniere's disease and have agreed that I can't perform until I improve,” the 67-year-old singer said in a note tweeted out Friday. “Therefore the only prudent thing to do is cancel all future shows.”

The nearly full hearing loss happened 2 1/2 months ago, “The Power of Love” singer said, before a show in Dallas. He said he’s since been to a number of hospitals seeking care.

“Although I can still hear a little, one on one, and on the phone, I can't hear music well enough to sing. The lower frequencies distort violently, making it impossible to find pitch,” Lewis said.

Shows in California — including a stop at the Outside Lands festival in San Francisco — Ohio and Texas are among nearly two dozen getting the ax.