YBS Skola, Tate Kobang to headline scaled-back AFRAM Festival

Baltimore rappers YBS Skola and Tate Kobang are among the musical highlights for this year’s scaled-back AFRAM Festival, set for Sunday in Druid Hill Park.

A smaller version of the African-American Festival that was held over two days in the M&T Bank Stadium and Camden Yards parking lots, AFRAM will also feature performances from R&B singer London Savoy, spoken-word artist Phraze the Whisperer, gospel singer I am ME, saxophonist Charles Johnson Jr., dancer Erica Johnson and others. Comedian Big Fred will serve as host, with local DJs Jay Claxton and Flow providing additional music. This year’s lineup lacks the big-name acts the festival has drawn in previous years, such as past headliners Common, Salt-N-Pepa and Brandy.

Mayor Catherine Pugh, in announcing the lineup, said this year’s free one-day event marks a return to the festival’s “original focus.”

“Our hope is to restore the AFRAM Festival over time to its original core value of being the family-oriented, community resource event known for its good food, home-grown talent and wealth of information,” the mayor said in a news release.

Speaking in May about plans for the scaled-back festival, Pugh said the African American Festival had become too expensive. Baltimore-based greiBO Entertainment was paid $535,000 last year in consulting fees to help operate the festival. The company was not involved in planning for this year's celebration.

"The city put a lot of resources into the African-American festival," the mayor said in May. "The city can't afford to do that."

In addition to the performers, AFRAM will feature free health screenings and information about fresh food grown in Baltimore, along with opportunities for the public to interact with various government agencies. An “Innovation Village” will offer interactive exhibits and “the latest in digital media.”

The festival will also feature a “Kid’s Village,” with free rides, face painting and more.

AFRAM will run from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday in Druid Hill Park, 900 Druid Poark Lake Dr. Information: afram.baltimorecity.gov.

