BSO oboist plays Jingle Bells on recorder. Two of them. With her nose.

Katherine Needleman of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra says she used to get in trouble in elementary school music class for a trick she learned on the recorder.

The principal oboist at the BSO showed off her "party trick" in a Facebook post Tuesday — just in time for the holidays.

In her Facebook post, Needleman says "Party Trick: Double Nose Recorder. I got in a lot of trouble in third grade for doing this in my general music class. Happy Holidays."

Check out her special performance of Jingle Bells.

If you aren't in the Christmas spirit after this one, who nose — yeah, I went there — what will get you there.

According to her website, Needleman joined the BSO in 2003. She attended the Baltimore School for the Arts and is a faculty member at Johns Hopkins' Peabody Conservatory.