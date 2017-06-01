A complete guide to 2017 summer outdoor movie series in the Baltimore area

A summer in Baltimore is not complete without warm weather, starry nights, lawn chairs, and an outdoor movie — and, of course, popcorn. Nearly a dozen free outdoor film festivals are returning for yet another season, bringing family-friendly flicks from the stage at Merriweather Post Pavilion to the pier in Fells Point.

Here’s a rundown of the various Baltimore-area outdoor movie series this summer, plus their schedules and what films are on their lineup.

American Visionary Art Museum’s Flicks from the Hill (Federal Hill): The natural amphitheater formed by Federal Hill provides seating for more than 1,000 outside the American Visionary Art Museum, 800 Key Highway. Movies are shown at 9 p.m. on Thursdays in July and August. If a 30-foot wide screen and view of the city skyline isn’t enough to entice you, does not appeal to you, stay indoors; the museum is open and free between 5pm and 9pm on movie nights. This schedule for this year is as follows:

“Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory” (July 6)

“Napoleon Dynamite” (July 13)

“The Hundred-Foot Journey” (July 20)

“Big” (July 27)

“Julie & Julia” (Aug. 3)

“The Nutty Professor” (Aug. 10)

“Moonstruck” (Aug. 17)

“E.T. the Extra Terrestrial” (Aug. 24)

For more information, visit avam.org.

Cinema al Fresco (Little Italy): Two hours of live music precede Italian-related films at this annual Little Italy film series. Movies are projected on the outside wall of Ciao Bella Restaurant, 236 S. High St., at 9 p.m. every Friday in July and August (excluding Aug. 25, which begins at 8:30 p.m.). Cinema al Fresco’s 18th season lineup will feature:

“Moonstruck” (July 7)

“Grease” (July 14)

“The Godfather” (July 21)

“The Godfather II” (July 28)

“Under the Tuscan Sun” (Aug. 4)

“Rocky” (Aug. 11)

“Ocean’s Eleven” — the 1960 version (Aug. 18)

“Cinema Paradiso” (Aug. 25)

For more information, visit promotioncenterforlittleitaly.org.

Columbia Association Lakefront Summer Festival (Columbia): Film returns to the lawn around Lake Kittamaqundi, just off Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia. Movies are shown Mondays and Fridays from June 26 to Aug. 28, plus the first two Fridays and Saturdays in September. This year’s schedule is full of family-friendly offerings — so many that we won’t list them all individually, but highlights include “Guardians of the Galaxy” (July 14), “The Lego Batman Movie” (Aug. 11), and “Moana” (Aug. 21). For more information, visit columbiaassociation.org.

Films on the Pier (Fells Point): Summer means the return of a giant film screen to the end of Broadway Pier in Fells Point. Dates, times, and lineup have yet to be announced for this season, but they have typically been held on the Wednesday evenings in summers past. For more information, go to facebook.com/filmsonthepier.

Movies at Merriweather (Columbia): Monthly movies are new this year at Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10457 Little Patuxent Parkway. Presented by the Downtown Columbia Arts and Culture Commission, movies will be shown at 7:30 p.m. on the last Wednesday of the month, through August. General admission lawn seating is free; VIP reserved tickets are $10. This year’s schedule:

“The Last Waltz” (June 28)

“Moana” (July 26)

“School of Rock” (Aug. 30).

For more information, go to merriweathermusic.com.

Summer Moonlight Movie Series (Towson): The Shops at Kenilworth transforms from shopping center to outdoor movie theater for its Summer Moonlight Movie Series. This year’s schedule consists of:

“La La Land” (July 14)

“The Secret of Pets” (July 28)

“Sing” (Aug. 11)

“Rouge One: A Star Wars Story” (Aug. 25)

For more information, go to theshopsatkenilworth.com

Summer Movies at the Wine Bin (Ellicott City): The Wine Bin, 8390 Main St. in Ellicott City, offers outdoor movie-watching for the whole family. Favorites like “Slumdog Millionaire” (July 15), “La La Land” (July 29) and “Princess Bride” (Aug. 26) are shown on Saturdays at 9 p.m. through Sept. 30 (excluding Sept. 23). And come back on Oct. 28 for a special Halloween showing of “Kong: Skull Island.” For more information, visit winebinec.com.

Summer Movie Nights (Bel Air): During six evenings this summer, families can enjoy complimentary popcorn and face painting while watching movies under the stars at Shamrock Park, 39 N. Hickory Ave. in Bel Air. Pre-movie entertainment starts at 7:15 p.m., with the main event beginning at sundown. This year’s schedule is as follows:

“Moana” (June 9)

“Rouge One: A Star Wars Story” (June 23)

“Minions” (July 14)

“Storks” (July 28)

“The Lego Batman Movie” (Aug. 18)

“Finding Dory” (Aug. 25)

For more information, visit belairmaryland.org/summer-movies.

Pics in the Park (Baltimore City): There is enough lawn space for hundreds of moviegoers in downtown’s Center Plaza, at North Charles and Fayette streets. Movies will be shown at sundown on the last Saturday of the month, through September. This year’s schedule:

“Ghostbusters” — the 2016 version (June 24)

“Elf” (July 29)

“La La Land” (Aug. 26)

“Beetlejuice” (Sept. 30)

For more information, visit godowntownbaltimore.com.