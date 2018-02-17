'Black Panther' draws crowds to Baltimore area theaters

Baltimore area residents are coming out in droves this weekend to catch Marvel Comics’ latest superhero film “The Black Panther.”

They turned out at large multiplexes and at venues such as the historic Senator Theatre in North Baltimore.

The much-anticipated movie got off to a rough start at one local theater Thursday, when multiple screenings were canceled at the Cinemark Towson because of what moviegoers were told were technical problems. Disappointed fans were offered passes for future screenings.

The Walt Disney Co. estimated Saturday the movie will earn between $190 million and $210 million for the four-day Presidents Day weekend that started Thursday. Official box office estimates are out Sunday.

Besides the strong box office, the movie has been a critical success.

The Ryan Coogler-directed film stars Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther. It also features Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.