Watch the trailer for 'Sollers Point,' the new movie set in Baltimore area

A first glimpse of Baltimore writer-director Matthew Porterfield’s latest, “Sollers Point,” is available online via the film’s trailer.

The film tells the story of a small-time drug dealer, under house arrest and living in his father's home, trying to work his way back into a community that isn't always welcoming, at least not in the right ways.

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer includes snippets of scenes featuring the film’s star, Baltimorean McCaul Lombardi (“American Honey”), as well as co-stars Jim Belushi and Zazie Beetz (TV’s “Atlanta”).

“Sollers Point,” like all of Porterfield’s work set and shot in his native Baltimore, will have its local debut at the Maryland Film Festival, set for May 2-6 at the Niarchos Foundation Parkway and other nearby venues. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical run at the Parkway beginning May 11.

The movie had its world premiere at the September 2017 San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain. Porterfield’s previous films are “Hamilton” (2006), “Putty Hill” (2011) and “I Used to be Darker” (2013).

