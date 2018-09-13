Dundalk High School student Richie Merritt has starring role in new Matthew McConaughey film 'White Boy Rick'

He’s receiving rave reviews for his movie role opposite Matthew McConaughey as an FBI informant in 1980’s Detroit.

And up until this year, he was simply a student at Dundalk High School with no acting experience.

Now Richie Merritt is ready for the spotlight in what is being called a breakout role in “White Boy Rick,” a Sony film that comes out in theaters Friday.

Merritt, whose IMDb page lists “White Boy Rick” as his sole acting credit, plays the real-life inner-city teenager Richard Wershe Jr. in the film.

His agent did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment.

Baltimore County Public Schools confirmed that Merritt had been a Dundalk High student, but could not verify that he was still enrolled.

