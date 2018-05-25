Missing Little Italy's film festival? Try one of these Baltimore summer movie series instead

The great outdoors may not be as great this summer, at least where movies are concerned.

But not to worry. Despite the loss of a pair of outdoor film series that have been mainstays of Baltimore summers in recent years, lovers of movies under the stars will still have plenty to choose from over the next few months.

Hopefully, that will ease some of the disappointment from earlier this month, when organizers of the popular Little Italy Open Air Film Festival announced they would be taking a year off. After 19 summers at the corner of High and Stiles streets, the owner of Da Mimmo restaurant said she could no longer organize the series and asked that another location be found. Plans for screenings on a parking lot of Stratford University were announced, but the decision was soon made to cancel this summer’s series and concentrate on bringing it back next year.

“It’s too big and too important to this neighborhood to just let it die,” Mike Castino, vice-president of the Little Italy Lodge of the Order Sons of Italy, an Italian heritage organization now responsible for running the series, told The Sun.

Also not returning this summer is the outdoor film series at the Shops at Kenilworth in Towson.

Still, at least 10 film series will be serving area cinephiles this summer. (And that doesn’t take into account Middle River’s Bengies Drive-In, hard into its 63rd season of letting people use their cars as theater seats.)

And here’s the best news: they’re all free.

Pics in the Park Sponsored by the Downtown Partnership, this monthly series offers movies at Center Plaza, 110 W. Fayette St. Movies start at sundown. godowntownbaltimore.com.

May 31: “Ocean’s Eleven”; June 28, “Get Out”; July 26: “The Office” Xmas in July marathon, featuring four episodes of the TV series; Aug. 30, “Wonder Woman”; Sept. 27, “Coco”.

Movies In the Park Free movies in Park Heights, shown on the lot at 3500 W. Northern Parkway. Showtime is 8 p.m. musicjamparkmoviefestival.org.

June 2, “Kong Skull Island”; June 9, “Despicable Me 3”; July 7, “Same Kind of Different As Me”; July 14, “Peter Rabbit”; Aug. 4, “Black Panther”; Aug 11, “Leap!”

Movies at the Wine Bin Saturday nights through September (plus one at the end of October), Ellicott City’s The Wine Bin, 8390 Main St., closes off its parking lot so moviegoers can start staking out their favorite spots and setting up chairs. Beer and wine tastings are available before the movie. Start time is 8 p.m. through August, 9 p.m. in September. winebinec.com.

June 2, “Beauty and the Beast” (2017); June 9, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”; June 16, “Rear Window”; June 23, “Sleepless in Seattle”; June 30, “The Post”; July 7, “Darkest Hour”; July 14, “Wonder”; July 21, “Love Actually”; July 28, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"; Aug. 4, “Get Out”; Aug. 11, “Back to the Future”; Aug. 18, “Night at the Museum”; Aug. 25, “Princess Bride”; Sept. 1, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”; Sept. 8, “Wonder Woman”; Sept. 15, “The Dark Knight”; Sept. 29, “Black Panther”; Oct. 27, “It”.

Marvel Studios 2018 / 'Black Panther' will be shown in a number of Baltimore's summer outdoor film series. 'Black Panther' will be shown in a number of Baltimore's summer outdoor film series. (Marvel Studios 2018 /)

Summer Movie Nights The Bel Air Downtown Alliance screens movies at Shamrock Park, 39 N. Hickory Ave. in Bel Air. Pre-movie entertainment starts at 7:15 p.m., with the movies starting at sunset. For the hungry, food trucks will be on hand. belairmaryland.org/summer-movies.

June 15, "Beauty and the Beast" (2017); June 29, "Storks"; July 13, "Despicable Me 3"; July 27, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"; Aug. 17, "Coco"; Aug. 24, "Cars 3".

Lakefront Film Festival Presented by Columbia Association on the lawn at the Downtown Columbia Lakefront off Little Patuxent Parkway. Family films on Mondays, general audience films on Fridays (and Saturdays in early September). Films begin at dusk (around 8:30 p.m. in early summer, 8:15 p.m. in late summer). columbiaassociation.org.

Family films: June 18, "The Secret Life of Pets"; June 25, "Captain Underpants"; July 2, "Mary and the Witch's Flower"; July 9, "Paddington 2"; July 16, "The Incredibles"; July 23, "The Princess and the Frog"; July 30, "Bambi"; Aug. 6, "The Lion King"; Aug. 13, "Frozen"; Aug. 20, "Coco"; Aug. 27, "Wreck-It Ralph".

General-audience films: June 22, "Black Panther"; June 29, "Ant-Man"; July 6, "The Lego Batman Movie"; July 13, "The Princess Bride"; July 20, "Wonder Woman"; July 27, "Wonder"; Aug. 3, "Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation"; Aug. 10, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"; Aug. 17, "Doctor Strange"; Aug. 24, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"; Aug. 31, "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol . 1"; Sept. 1, "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2"; Sept. 7, "Thor: Ragnarok"; Sept. 8, "Avengers: Infinity War".

MVP Movie Night Monthly movies with Baltimore’s Washington Monument as your backdrop. Showtime is 8:30 p.m. at Mount Vernon Place, 699 Washington Place. mvpconservancy.org.

June 27, “Step”; July 25, “Wonder Woman”; Aug. 22, “Coco” (7:30 p.m.).

Clay Enos / Clay Enos 'Wonder Woman' will be shown in a number of Baltimore's summer outdoor film series. 'Wonder Woman' will be shown in a number of Baltimore's summer outdoor film series. (Clay Enos / Clay Enos)

Movies at the Market Screenings at the Druid Hill Farmers Market in Druid Hill Park, 3100 Swann Dr. Part of the city Department of Recreation & Parks’ “Rhythm & Reels” program. Shows begin at dusk. bcrp.baltimorecity.gov/rhythm-and-reels.

June 27, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”; July 25, “Coco”; July 27, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”; Aug. 22, “A Wrinkle In Time”.

Films on the Pier These film screenings on Wednesdays at the foot of Broadway in Fells Point are part of the city Department of Recreation & Parks’ “Rhythm & Reels” program. Shows begin at dusk. bcrp.baltimorecity.gov/rhythm-and-reels.

July 11, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”; July 18, “Pitch Perfect 3”; July 25, “The Hitman’s Bodyguard”; Aug. 1, “Get Out”; Aug. 8, “American Made”; Aug. 15, “Wonder Woman”; Aug. 22, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”; Aug. 29, “Black Panther”.

Movie in the Park Another component of the city Department of Recreation & Parks’ “Rhythm & Reels” program, which offers free movies (and free popcorn) on many Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays through August (plus a few in September) at dozens of parks and recreation centers throughout Baltimore.

Check out bcrp.baltimorecity.gov/rhythm-and-reels for a full schedule.