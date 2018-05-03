Maryland Film Festival opens with short-film program

Short films contemplating small-town attitudes about health care, where milk comes from and the more horrific aspects of cultural appropriation opened the 20th Maryland Film Festival on Wednesday night.

The program of six short films, continuing a festival tradition of opening with a showcase of filmmaking-in-brief, played to a crowd of about 350 at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Parkway. MFF Director of Programming Scott Braid served as host for the evening, after cinematographer Bradford Young, who had been scheduled to introduce the films, was stuck scouting locations for an upcoming project.

The program began with “Accident, MD,” from Dan Rybicky, with residents from that Garrett County town and other nearby locations offering their unvarnished views on the cost of health care and suggestions on how to fix the system. Next up was Alexa Lim Haas’ animated “Agua Viva,” featuring a Chinese manicurist trying to describe her confusion and melancholy in a language, and culture, foreign to her.

Mariama Diallo’s crowd favorite “Hair Wolf” offered a horror-movie take on a group of African-American women and the zombie-like white women who want to emulate their look (think “Get Out” with distinctive hair). Heather Young’s contemplative “Milk” focused on a young woman working at a dairy farm, surrounded by cows giving birth, fearful about her unplanned pregnancy.

“The Jump Off,” from Baltimore County native Jovan James, watches unflinchingly as two men struggle over how open to be about their sexual relationship.

The program concluded with Bobby Miller’s deadpan “End Times,” about a dying squirrel, a cremation urn concealed inside a teddy bear and a man’s existential crisis.

Following the program, James, a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, said he was especially pleased to be showing “The Jump Off” before a hometown audience. “We’ve played over 10 festivals,” he said, “and to come home is very special.”

The five-minute film, James said with a smile, allows him to answer friends’ queries about what he’s been up to. “This is kind of like validation,” he said, “proof of what I’ve been doing all these years.”

The 20th Maryland Film Festival continues through Sunday at the Parkway, 5 W. North Ave., and other nearby venues. Information: mdfilmfest.com.

