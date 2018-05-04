Matthew Porterfield's biggest fans are all-in on 'Sollers Point'

At least two people in the audience for Thursday’s local premiere of Matthew Porterfield’s “Sollers Point” had already seen the film, and loved it.

But then, you could have figured they would.

Chris Kaltenbach / The Baltimore Sun Matthew Porterfield's mom, Vicky, another big fan of "Sollers Point." Matthew Porterfield's mom, Vicky, another big fan of "Sollers Point." (Chris Kaltenbach / The Baltimore Sun)

“I’ve loved everything he’s done,” said his mom, Vicky Porterfield, who saw her son’s fourth movie as writer-director when it played last year’s Philadelphia Film Festival. With justifiable pride, she praised the film’s honesty and sense of place.

Equally proud was Porterfield’s dad, Gordon, who was also seeing “Sollers Point” for the second time. “It certainly captured the whole atmosphere of Southeast Baltimore,” he said.

“There’s something very authentic and honest about his work, and I think people connect to that,” Gordon Porterfield said.

Perhaps coloring his view of the film, he admitted, is that he’s in it, albeit briefly. “I’m only in it for about 15 seconds, see if you can find me,” he challenged. (Hint: pay careful attention to the bar scene.)

“Sollers Point” will get a second Maryland Film Festival showing at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Maryland Institute College of Art’s Brown Center, 1301 W. Mount Royal Ave. On May 11, it opens for an extended run at the Niarchos Foundation Parkway, 5 W. North Ave. Information: mdfilmfest.com.

