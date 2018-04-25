Little Italy outdoor film series moving to new location, but staying in the neighborhood

The annual Little Italy Open Air Film Fest, about to mark its 20th season, is moving to a new location.

The outdoor film series, a staple of summers in Little Italy since 1999, will be held this summer in a parking lot of Stratford University, at 210 S. Central Ave. Films had been shown in a parking lot of Da Mimmo Restaurant, at High and Stiles streets, projected from a home across the street.

Mary Ann Cricchio, owner of Da Mimmo and one of the organizers of the festival for 19 years, said she no longer spends summers in Baltimore — she organizes tours in Italy, and spends summers there — and asked that the series’ new organizers find a different location.

“I tried for a few years to run it from 5,000 miles away, but it just didn’t work,” she said.

Cricchio said she has no new plans for the former site. “I would never do anything with that parking lot,” she said.

"With its 20th Anniversary, a new Film Fest committee has been put into place,” Suzanna Rosa Molino, director of the Promotion Center for Little Italy, said in an email, “and it is hopeful that the event will seem new and improved, bigger and better.”

The 2018 schedule will be announced soon, according to the series’ website.

