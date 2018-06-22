Movies you forgot were made in Maryland

Sure, you know "Diner" and "Hairspray" and "Sollers Point" were filmed here in Maryland (and by Maryland-born filmmakers). But did you realize parts of Eddie Murphy's "The Distinguished Gentleman" were shot here? Or that Clint Eastwood has filmed here on multiple occasions? Or that sequels or prequels to "Die Hard," "The Silence of the Lambs" and "xXx," as well as a remake of "Invasion of the Body Snatchers," were all shot in the Free State? Here are a bunch of movies you may have forgotten (or never knew) were filmed locally.