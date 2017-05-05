Maryland Film Festival updates: Barry Levinson returns home for 'Wizard of Lies' premiere

Note: This article will be updated throughout the weekend with dispatches from the 2017 Maryland Film Festival.

Barry Levinson is an Oscar-winning director making his home in New York City, but he’s not above getting excited about having his newest film premiered in his hometown. Especially when that premiere helps open a newly renovated 102-year-old movie theater.

“It’s fun to come back,” said Levinson, who took the train from New York for the day to host Thursday afternoon’s Maryland Film Festival screening of “The Wizard of Lies,” which will premiere for the rest of the world May 20 on HBO.

Levinson’s presence at the newly restored Stavros Niarchos Parkway provided a nice piece of symmetry for the film festival. It was Levinson’s documentary, “Diner Guys,” that kicked off the first festival, in 1999. Eighteen years later, “The Wizard of Lies,” with Robert De Niro as Wall Street fraud extraordinaire Bernie Madoff, was the first feature film to be shown in the restored Parkway.

“When you can come back 18 years later and show something as the festival continues to expand, using this facility ... it’s fun to be able to do that," Levinson said.

Following the 4 p.m. screening, Levinson took questions from the sold-out Parkway audience — including several from the long-time friends he used as inspiration for his breakthrough film, 1982’s “Diner.” Baltimore lawyer Donald Saiontz, for instance, wanted to know if Levinson knew he wanted to be a filmmaker back when he was dragging his pals to the 5 West — as the Parkway was then called — to watch foreign films.

Not exactly, Levinson responded. “My greatest ambition in life was not to work in my father’s appliance store.”

Like John Waters, Levinson, too, frequented the 5 West, back in the days when it and the nearby 7 East and Playhouse were pretty much the only only places around to see films by such seminal directors as Ingmar Bergman and Federico Fellini. Levinson, who grew up in Park Heights, said he was glad to see the old movie theater back in the game.

MdFF head Jed Dietz “kept saying ‘The Parkway,’ and I kept thinking, where the hell is The Parkway?" Levinson said. "Because when I was a kid, it was the 5 West. That’s where you saw all the foreign films. In the early ‘60s, it was super cool.”