Light City adds two communities to next year's Neighborhood Lights celebration

Baltimore’s Light City festival has added two neighborhoods to the lineup for next year’s Neighborhood Lights program, bringing to 14 the number communities that will be participating in third annual illuminated art event.

Darley Park and Little Italy were added to the 2018 Neighborhood Lights lineup after Mayor Catherine Pugh asked if the celebration could be expanded beyond the 12 neighborhoods announced in July, said Bill Gilmore, executive director for the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts, which organizes Light City. Enough money was found in the budget to bring the number to 14, Gilmore said — up from eight neighborhoods in 2017.

Each of the 14 neighborhoods is being paired with an artist or arts group that will work with residents in producing an illuminated installation to be part of Light City 2018. The projects will be funded up to $15,000.

The dozen communities announced in July, and the artists they are being paired with, are: Baybrook (Maura Dwyer), Belair-Edison (Ada Pinkston), Bromo Seltzer Arts & Entertainment District (Sean Michael Kenny), Federal Hill (FutureMakers), Hamitlon-Lauraville (Ada Pinkston), Highlandtown (RE/PUBLIC), Hollins Roundhouse/Southwest Baltimore (Malaika Aminata Clements), Locust Point (XXS Group), Patterson Park (Pablo Machioli and Owen Silverman Andrews), Pigtown (MANIFOLD Design), Remington (Maura Dwyer) and Waverly (The Rise of Charm City).

Darley Park is paired with artist Kyle Yearwood, while Little Italy is paired with artist Laure Drogoul.

The free Light City festival is set for April 14-21 at the Inner Harbor, along Pratt and Light streets. Work on the satellite Neighborhood Lights projects is set to begin April 6-8.

