Baltimore, Light City co-founders agree to settle lawsuit over festival trademark

Weeks after the second installment of Light City Baltimore, the city and the couple who co-founded the illuminated art festival agreed to settle a legal dispute over the festival's trademark Monday, according to federal court records.

"The parties have reached a settlement in principle. They've agreed that they would like to resolve the case in this way, and as a result of that, the case has been dismissed," interim city solicitor David E. Ralph said Tuesday afternoon. Details of the settlement are still being worked out, he said.

U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander dismissed the federal lawsuit, which was filed by the city in October, along with the counter claims made by married couple Brooke and Justin Allen, also the co-founders of Light City.

The lawsuit asked the court to declare Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts and Baltimore Festival of the Arts — nonprofits that throw events for the city — the sole owners of the Light City name, logo and other marks, which would restrict the Allens from using the name and would bar their company What Works Studio from "falsely representing" that they were connected with BOPA.

The Allens, who dreamed up the festival and began working on it in 2013, filed a counter suit in November, which claimed that BOPA misrepresented plans for their relationship to defraud them and gain control over Light City. The couple's goal was to bar the city from using trademarks associated with the event.

The Allens and their attorneys could not be immediately reached for comment.

