12 things not to miss at Light City Baltimore 2017

The second Light City festival, which will start illuminating the Inner Harbor and other points throughout the city Friday, will be offering plenty of well-lit culture, performance and entertainment through its nine-day run. Adopting a motto of "Bigger, Brighter, Bolder," organizers are promising a celebration even grander that last year's inaugural fete, which attracted some 400,000 visitors.

"I think everything people see is going to be different," says Bill Gilmore, executive director of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, which is producing the festival again this year. "Even if they came every night last year, it's going to feel and look very different."

Like any festival, the best way to experience Light City may be to simply show up (it's Inner Harbor location will be open 7 p.m.-11 p.m. weekdays, 7 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays) and see what happens. But for those of you who may have a limited amount of time, or are especially big into advance planning, here are 10 things that shouldn't be missed during your nighttime visit.

Nightly Moments

To help make each of the festival's nine nights distinctive, the folks responsible for Light City are giving each one a unique kickoff celebration. The events, scheduled for 8 p.m. daily in front of the Maryland Science Center, begin tonight with an opening night parade organized by the inventive minds at Highlandtown's Creative Alliance, featuring illuminated floats, marching units and costumed performers. Other nights will feature an April Fools' Day Parade of Fools, with Baltimore's largest kazoo band and something called the April Fools Hats Brigade (Saturday); a College Night Out, with bands and students from area colleges and universities (Thursday); and a Kinetic Procession & Bike Glow Rally, with scads of lit-up bicyclists and pedal-powered vehicles (April 7).

'ARGO'

Twenty-three art installations will be installed along the 1.5-mile BGE Light Art Walk, running north and east from the Maryland Science Center to Harbor East. And if you start in front of the science center, the first installation you'll encounter sounds like one of the most impressive. "ARGO," the creation of Baltimore artists Jann Rosen-Queralt, Marian Ochoa and Kirsten Walsh, features a 70-foot-tall sculpture of a human figure, surrounded by an "immersive environment" projecting animation onto the water. Workshops and interactive performances will focus on the characteristics of light, which explains why the Science Center is involved.

'OVO'

Located along the Light Art Walk off Pratt Street, just east of Light Street, this giant walk-in egg invites visitors inside with plays of light combined with visual and acoustic animations. The work of Belgian artists EVO Collective, "OVO" invites the spectator to walk across the water and step inside, "as if to vanish into a metaphysical mist."

'Aquarium Car'

Set near the Four Seasons Hotel in Harbor East, French artist Stephane Masson's contribution is a car that fills progressively with water, with giant (virtual) goldfish swimming inside. It's cheaper than a visit to the nearby National Aquarium, and certainly the closest any of us would want to get to a water-filled car.

Returning favorites

Most of the art installations are new, but festival organizers couldn't resist bringing back two crowd favorites from 2016: "Peacock" by Baltimore's Tim Scofield, Kyle Miller, Steve Dalenkoff and Will Cocks; and "The Pool [Reflect]" by New York artist Jen Lewin. The 40-by-20-foot peacock will be over near Harbor East this year. "The Pool" is a slight adaptation of Lewin's lily pad-like installation from last year; it will be located on the Light Art Walk off Light Street.

Local food and beverage offerings

Surely, you'll need some sustenance as you wind your way through Light City, and happily, organizers have got you covered. About 20 local vendors — including Dooby's, The Local Fry, Ekiben, BricknFire Pizza Co. and Zeke's Coffee — will be offering food, grouped loosely by what they'll be serving (seafood, Asian food, etc.) at eight food stations along the Light Art Walk. Beverage bars at each station will feature libations from Heavy Seas Beer, The Brewer's Art and Union Craft Brewing, plus wine and the official Light City cocktail, "The Golden Hour." Created by Eric Fooy of B&O American Brasserie, the drink featuring 1.5 ounces of Sagamore Spirit Rye, 1/2 ounce of maraschino liquor, 2 ounces of orange juice and 1/2 ounce of lemon juice, with a dash of bitters and a cherry garnish. Sounds seriously delish.

Pop-up performances

In addition to the live acts scheduled to perform at the Inner Harbor Ampitheater, dance troupes, interactive shows and more will spontaneously pop up along the Light Art Walk throughout the festival. Keep your eyes peeled for everything from a LED hula hoop performance to a shadow puppet show.

Lit City Dance Party

Venturing away from the Inner Harbor, the reach of Light City 2017 extends throughout much of Baltimore. If you're lucky enough to be checking out the festival on Thursday, check out this under-bridge dance party, set for 8 p.m.-11 p.m. along lower St. Paul Street, beneath the Orleans Street Viaduct. Illuminated by colored lights strung along the underside of the viaduct, the $40-a-ticket party will feature a DJ, dancing, drinks and food from area restaurants, including The Elephant, Phillips Seafood, Cask & Grain and Cava Mezze. Information: godowntownbaltimore.com.

Neighborhood Lights