Light City 2017 to feature Biz Markie and Dirty Dozen Brass Band, new art installations

Light City will bring new lighted art installations and music performances from Biz Markie, Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Papadosio when the free arts festival returns to Baltimore for its second year, organizers announced Monday.

The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts, which organizes Light City, announced details about the 2017 festival, which will run March 31 to April 8. The 1.5-mile lighted art walk with along the Inner Harbor will return, with various performances and activities. Rapper Markie, New Orleans-based Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and prog rock/electronic group Papadosio will headline the music lineup.

"Crowd favorite" artworks such as "The Peacock" by Tim Scofield and Kyle Miller and "The Pool [Reflect]" by Jen Lewin will return this year, BOPA said, but 21 of 23 of the planned installations will be new.

Other additions to Light City for 2017 include nightly illuminated craft sessions for kids and daytime festivities

Neighborhood Lights, Light City's artists-in-residence program in areas outside the Inner Harbor, will expand from five to eight city neighborhoods. Locations include Hampden, Hamilton-Lauraville, Station North, Little Italy, Waverly, Sandtown-Winchester, Greater Mondawmin and Coldstream Homestead Montebello. For more info on which artists will be featured, click here.

The festival will once again include a conference portion, this year called Labs@LightCity. Running April 3 through April 8 at the IMET Columbus Center, the conference will explore social change in different industries, including health, design, social, environment, education and food. Notable guests will include New York Times best-selling author and blogger Luvvie Ajayi, Pulitzer Prize-winning scientist Siddhartha Mukherjee, and local author and columnist D. Watkins.