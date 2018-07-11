Five Guys burger joint closes at Harborplace

The Five Guys burger restaurant at Harborplace, at the Inner Harbor, was closed with paper covering the windows Wednesday.

Neither the Five Guys corporate office nor Harborplace management responded to messages seeking comment Wednesday regarding when the restaurant closed or whether another will replace it.

The shuttered store sits in a mostly empty second floor of the Pratt Street Pavilion. The storefront directly across from it, the former Lena Ice Cream & Sweets, is also closed.

Two restaurants remain on that floor: Uno Pizzeria & Grill, the Chicago-inspired casual chain based in Boston, and Tir Na Nog, an Irish bar and restaurant. The building is under construction.

A Five Guys restaurant remains open on Boston Street in Canton.