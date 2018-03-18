'We had no idea': Tilted Kilt in White Marsh closes abruptly one day after St. Patrick's Day

Employees at the Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery in White Marsh arrived Sunday morning to find the restaurant had shut down without any notice — one day after the typically long and lucrative St. Patrick’s Day holiday on Saturday.

“Most of us worked 12-19+ [hour] shifts yesterday and we had no idea this was going to happen,” Sarah Davis, a bartender and assistant manager, wrote in a post on the restaurant’s Facebook account. “We spent 8 years on the Avenue. We were loved by many, and shunned by a few that didn’t like us. But we loved everyone of our guests, everyone of our regulars everyone that supported us. We are all jobless and heartbroken.”

Several commenters posted job offers at other establishments, and others criticized the restaurant’s ownership for closing it without notice to employees.

The owner, who did not post his or her name, responded in a series of comments from the restaurant’s account. A call to the restaurant went unanswered to a voice mail box that was full.

“We do plan to seek another location and will be actively looking in the local market,” the owner wrote. “We are very sorry for all those who woke up today to find out they no longer had a job.. While we greatly respect all of the hard working employees who have given us their dedicated services, some for years, others just a short time, our hands were tied and all avenues were exhausted to keep the doors open..”

