Downtown Baltimore gastropub Alewife closes over the weekend

A downtown gastropub closed over the weekend, the latest in a mounting list of shuttered bars and restaurants in Baltimore.

Alewife abruptly announced it was closing for good in a Saturday Facebook post. “We’re leaving tonight having made wonderful lifelong memories and some life-long friends. … This has been our home for eight years and we could not be prouder,” a photo of a typed statement read.

The mood at Alewife was somber at last call Saturday night, said longtime regular Scott Cover of Abingdon, who came to get a 32-ounce engraved glass mug he’d spent many “blurry nights” earning.

To gain entry to the bar’s mug club, participants needed to taste 150 different beers selected by the restaurant. “The fun part of it was actually your final portion of it you had to get up on the bar and sing a song,” said Cover. He sang Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

Cover said he’d been one of the first paying customers to enter when it opened in 2010, inside a former bank building at Eutaw and Fayette streets. Alewife was the third restaurant to open in the location, previously home to Maggie Moore's and then Lucy's Irish Pub.

Although the restaurant had it struggles — in 2010, a Sun reporter wrote that “there were more drafts on the menu than customers inside” — it also had a devoted following of regulars like Cover. In 2015, it was featured in an episode of The Food Network show "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives."

Many expressed their disappointment on Facebook. Some commenters asked how they could retrieve their hard-earned glass mugs if they hadn’t made it Saturday.

Cover was disappointed to see yet another restaurant in the area to close. At least 34 bars and restaurants have closed since January this year.

No one answered the phone at the Alewife Sunday evening, and a Facebook message was not returned.

The Alewife is owned by Daniel Lanigan, CEO of the Massachusetts-based Lord Hobo Brewing Co. He could not be immediately reached for comment.

