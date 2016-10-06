New Ocean City Brewing Co. in Reisterstown has congenial vibes, standard sports bar food

If you're having vacation withdrawal, you might want to head to the new Ocean City Brewing Co. in Reisterstown and pretend you're at the beach.

You may not hear waves crashing at this outpost (the original opened in Ocean City in 2014) but at least you can savor the brewing company's beers, plus lots of other drinks, in a relaxed atmosphere. With two dozen TVs, the restaurant earns sports-bar status — though families are welcome and were there during our visit.

The food is unapologetically pub grub, with a menu of dips, egg rolls, flatbreads, sandwiches, tacos and a handful of entrees. Most of it is prepared well.

We happened to be in the restaurant when the power went out. The silence was eerie with the TVs suddenly cut off. But we didn't suffer — a generator allowed our food to be made.

We have to applaud the staff. They handled a possibly difficult situation with grace and professionalism. Our waitress was superb, making sure we were accommodated during the blackout.

By the time we left, the lights — and all the blaring TVs — were back on.

Ocean City Brewing Co. is looking for a bright future in the Baltimore area. Before the August arrival of the Reisterstown location, it opened its first restaurant outside of Ocean City in 2015 in Abingdon.

Another brewhouse is expected to be ready in Glen Burnie in December, and one for White Marsh is planned for 2017.

"We love food and beer," said Josh Shores, who handles the day-to-day operations of the restaurant chain. "They just go hand in hand."

Scene & Decor: The first thing you notice when you walk into the large, modern sports bar, which seats up to 200 people, is the number of TVs playing all manner of sporting events. But even with the screen action, it's possible to have a conversation and a meal. The walls are dotted with fun paraphernalia, including neon beer logos and a green U.S. 50 Route highway sign, giving the distance to Ocean City from the West Coast — 3,073 miles to be exact.

Appetizers: Ocean City Brewing offers several "specialty dips" — from crab and Buffalo chicken to a spinach and artichoke combo — served with hot, soft pretzel twists. We decided on the Louisiana crawfish dip ($12.99) and, after tasting it, wished we had tried a different one. It was a lackluster, creamy blend that seemed to have more onions than any of the other ingredients. We were much more successful with the cheesesteak egg rolls ($8.99), made with succulent rib-eye steak and provolone cheese. The plump wraps were delicious when dunked into the spicy Sriracha ketchup. Regular ketchup was also provided.

Entrees When we ordered the deep-fried burger ($9.99), our waitress wanted to make sure we understood that just the meat patty was deep fried, not the burger and bun. It may sound like a gimmick, but the crusty burger keeps the meat moist and flavorful. After its hot-oil bath, the patty is tossed with a mild Buffalo sauce and slathered with a choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing. We favored the blue. We didn't realize until afterward that we were supposed to get Carolina slaw with the dish, but the house chips were satisfying. We really liked the BCR (bacon, chicken and ranch) flatbread ($11.99). The crispy chicken chunks and chopped bacon were buoyed by a layer of mozzarella and a generous blanket of ranch dressing sauce.

Drinks There are over 100 beers, including Ocean City Brewing's own brews, on tap and in bottles and cans. Other beverage choices include red and white wines by the glass and bottle, a house sangria, crushes, margaritas, mojitos, and premium cocktails like the Riptide — made with a strawberry lemonade vodka, orange juice, pineapple and a splash of cranberry juice. If you're in the mood for a party, you can try a 32-ounce fishbowl ($11.99) filled with a concoction like the Purple Reign, featuring pineapple rum, blue curacao, cranberry juice and a splash of grenadine.

Service Our waitress was efficient and cheerful, even when the power went off for almost an hour.

Dessert We couldn't resist the cannoli cake ($6.99) after we read it came from a family recipe. The three-layer vanilla cake is a dreamy confection with cannoli cream separating the layers and finished with an airy whipped cream icing dotted with mini chocolate chips. It came with a flabby mini cannoli that had a pinch of filling.

Ocean City Brewing Co.

Backstory: Ocean City Brewing Co., a family-owned business, started as a brewing company in the Maryland resort town in 2014 and expanded to include a restaurant. In order to grow its brand, the company opened restaurants in Abingdon (December) and Reisterstown (August). It plans to open two more locations — in Glen Burnie in December, followed by White Marsh in 2017.

Signature dish: The deep-fried burger

TVs: 24 TVs

Where: 11706 Reisterstown Road, Cherryvale Plaza Shopping Center, Reisterstown

Contact: 443-273-3486, ocbrewingcompany.com

Open: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily

Credit Cards: All major

Reservations: Accepts reservations

Bottom line: The pub grub is what you would expect at a sports bar. But the staff is so friendly and the place is so congenial, we'd head there anytime to munch on snacks and watch a game.