At Nacho Mama's in Towson, atmosphere and drinks are the draw

The spirit of Patrick "Scunny" McCusker, who founded Nacho Mama's in Canton in 1994, lives on. A second Nacho Mama's opened in Towson in mid-November, continuing McCusker's love affair with Natty Boh, Baltimore sports and Elvis Presley.

"It's our love of Baltimore that made us want to spread from the city to the county," McCusker's widow, Jackie McCusker, said in an email. She co-owns the restaurant with Phil Gelso. "We realized Towson felt like a great fit."

Memorabilia paying tribute to Scunny McCusker, who died in 2012, fills the restaurant, including a life-sized Elvis, a Mona Lisa painting with a Mr. Boh head, and 1966 Colts season tickets. The walls are definitely a conversation starter.

Nacho Mama's bills itself as serving "Maryland-Mex" fare. Crab and Old Bay do make an appearance, but the menu features a lot of dishes with "Tex" in them, like quesadillas, tacos and fajitas. Wings are a big deal here, too.

On a recent early evening, the place was packed with families. The dining rooms are separated from the bar and offer plenty of seating for parents and children. (But you may have to wait for a table on busy nights. The restaurant only takes reservations for groups of six or more.)

The mood was festive on our visit. But the unexciting food doesn't match the spirited ambience. There are better places in town to get your south-of-the-border fix.

Nacho Mama's is probably a better drinking spot, with its signature hubcap margaritas like The Graceland and The Memphis Mafia. From that angle, it fits right into Towson's bar scene.

Scene & Decor The dining rooms and bar are filled with interesting sports mementos and Elvis paraphernalia that will have you scanning the walls and peering over your neighbors' tables to get a better look. The restaurant was crowded on our visit with families and students from nearby colleges like Towson University. Everyone seemed to be having a good time.

Appetizers The guacamole ($12) was one of the better dishes we had. The chunky avocado dip was creamy and flavorful. The accompanying, slightly salty tortilla chips were excellent dippers. The crab nachos ($15) were a mess of ingredients fighting for attention. The jalepeno crab dip was mostly thick cream cheese with little crab, and was overpowered by the cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, tomato salsa, jalepeno rounds and sour cream.

Entrees The Buffalo chicken quesadilla ($14) was a success, served with diced tomatoes and crumbled blue cheese dressing. The stuffed, toasted tortilla, was a terrific, shareable dish. The fajitas, however, were lackluster. Our combo fajitas ($17) with chicken and beef strips were barely warm, and came with tasteless rice and refried beans and only three tortillas. The chili "authentica" ($14), from the "Mama's Favorites" section of the menu, featured bland shredded beef in a sweet tomato sauce and was served in an edible tortilla bowl. Its sides — grilled chipotle polenta and sweet-corn-roasted poblano relish — were puzzling additions. The orange polenta was dry and tasteless. The drab relish also didn't measure up.

Drinks Nacho Mama's is known as the home of hubcap margaritas — oversized, potent drinks served in real car hubcaps. The bar also serves other cocktails, a selection of tequilas, wine, and local, craft and Mexican beers. Of course, Natty Boh is available.

Service We're not sure where the communication went wrong, but we ended up with our entrees before our appetizers. The manager was apologetic. We didn't see much of our waitress during the evening.

Dessert The kitchen turns out a fine flan ($7). The baked custard was moist and bathed in a delicious caramel sauce. The black-bottom peanut butter bomb ($7), topped with whipped cream, was decadent and surprisingly good. Kids will love it.

Nacho Mama's

Backstory: The space was home to S&J Crab Ranch before Nacho Mama's took it over for its second location, which opened in November. The original Nacho Mama's, a popular Canton spot, opened in 1994. Mama's on the Half Shell in Canton is a sister restaurant.

Signature dish: The Buffalo chicken quesadilla

TVs: Nine TVs

Where: 2 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Towson

Contact: 410-673-0069, mamasmd.com

Open: 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to midnight Sunday

Credit cards: All major

Reservations: Accepts reservations for parties of six or more

Bottom line: Go for the atmosphere and drinks.