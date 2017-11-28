What $10 gets you at 10 Baltimore-area restaurants

When it comes to dining out in the Baltimore area, $10 can take you further than you might think.

To test this theory, we went to 10 local eateries to see what delicacies we could get for $10 or less. In some cases, it’s a discounted plate of food or classic cocktails during happy hour. Elsewhere, an Alexander Hamilton yields a slew of smaller bites. And in a number of restaurants, $10 can get diners a hearty meal any time, any day — no discount required. (Note: Prices don’t include tax or tip.)

Marlayna Demons The Neighborhood Bird, a Taiwanese curry fried chicken in a steamed bun, costs $9 at Ekiben in Fells Point. The Neighborhood Bird, a Taiwanese curry fried chicken in a steamed bun, costs $9 at Ekiben in Fells Point. (Marlayna Demons)

Ekiben

What to eat: The Neighborhood Bird

Total: $9

Michael Castagnola estimates he’s eaten the Neighborhood Bird, a sandwich of Taiwanese curry-fried chicken thigh atop a slightly sweet steamed bun, about a dozen times since Ekiben opened in Fells Point in 2016.

“It’s delicious,” the 36-year-old Patterson Park resident said. “I think it’s expertly fried. They match a good amount of seasoning with an expert fry on a steamed bun. It brings the classicness of fried chicken with Asian flavor.”

The $9 sandwich has attracted both local and national attention — Travel & Leisure recently named Ekiben as the best place for sandwiches in Maryland.

“For the quality and the quality it’s a good deal. You receive a good meal,” Castagnola said. “You don’t need to buy anything beyond the Neighborhood Bird to leave full.

“I don’t know how or why you can do any better.”

Ekiben is located at 1622 Eastern Ave., Fells Point.; ekibenbaltimore.com.

Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun Veal tongue bocadillo, jamón croquette, and tortilla Espanola at La Cuchara Veal tongue bocadillo, jamón croquette, and tortilla Espanola at La Cuchara (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun)

La Cuchara

What to eat: Three pinxtos: veal tongue bocadillo ($4); jamón croquette ($2) and tortilla Española ($3)

Total: $9 ($4.50 during happy hour, which is 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close on Monday-Friday; 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday)

Whenever Alberto Acosta has friends visit from out of town, he makes sure he takes them to La Cuchara.

The variety of Basque-inspired eats is a perfect way to expose some of his friends to new cuisine. Even when he’s not entertaining guests, the Lake Walker resident frequently visits the Clipper Mill restaurant.

“I can’t stop myself from going,” he said. “The service is outstanding. The general manger greets you every time you come in. … The flavors wow me every time. It’s an experience and a journey every time I eat there.”

Acosta particularly enjoys the happy hour offerings that feature half-price pintxos (small bites) and primeros (small plates).

His favorites? The veal tongue bocadillo, which features veal, charred cabbage and pimentón (a paprika-like spice) atop a grilled, house-made roll; jamón croquette, which combines Gruyere and serrano ham to form a fried ball; and tortilla Española, a cold, egg-based dish.

“It surprises me that you are able to find that great of a deal. It’s a good place to go back to,” Acosta said. “They have the best happy hour in Baltimore. If you are looking for great food and great drinks at a low cost, it’s great.”

La Cuchara is located at 3600 Clipper Mill Road, Clipper Mill; lacucharabaltimore.com.

Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun The crab stack at TellTale The crab stack at TellTale (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun)

TellTale

What to eat: Crab stack during happy hour (5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday)

Total: $9

With jumbo lump crab meat stacked atop fresh avocado and mango salsa, served with crostini, the crab stack at TellTale in downtown Baltimore is the best deal around, according to Akia Braswell, the restaurant’s food and beverage manager.

“It’s simply delightful. You really can’t go wrong with it,” she said. “It’s so representative of Baltimore with other flavors. It’s the perfect combination of everything. You can’t beat it. You’re not going to find that much crab anywhere else in downtown Baltimore for that price.”

The dish is a particular steal during happy hour, when the price drops from $12 to $9.

Since the crab stack was unveiled in June, it has been a customer favorite, Braswell said.

“When you look at it, you think it would just be a snack. But once you get the crostini involved, it’s very filling,” she said.

Tell Tale is located inside Delta Hotels Baltimore Inner Harbor, 1 E. Redwood St., downtown. marriott.com/hotels/hotel-information/restaurant/bwidi-delta-hotels-baltimore-inner-harbor

Clavel The El Luchador taco at Clavel. The El Luchador taco at Clavel. (Clavel)

Clavel

What to eat: Two tacos del mar ($5 each)

Total: $10

At Remington hot spot Clavel, $10 can get you two flavorful, seafood-centric tacos.

The tacos del mar (tacos of the sea) are fresh, citrusy bites that are popular among customers, according to Carlos Raba, chef and co-owner of Clavel.

There are several varieties to chose from.

For example, El Luchador features a thick piece of wild cod in a light Negra Modello beer batter, served with house-pickled cabbage slaw, crema de habanero, and cilantro on top of a fresh soft tortilla.

“We put a lot of work into that dish,” Raba said.

Another option, Al Gobernador, consists of diced wild caught Pacific shrimp dressed with salsa and served with melted queso Chihuahua and pico de gallo.

“The combination of really good cheeses [and] shrimp made in a sauce is a good combination of citrusy and a little bit of fat,” Raba said. “It’s a really good bite. You don’t see the combination a lot of shrimp and melted cheese.”

The flavor complexity of the tacos del mar makes them a must, Raba said.

“There are just so many elements. That’s why it’s so good,” he said. “Two of those are a good deal.”

Clavel is located at 225 W. 23rd St., Remington; barclavel.com

Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun The chicken, brie and cranberry sandwich at Cunningham's Cafe. The chicken, brie and cranberry sandwich at Cunningham's Cafe. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Cunningham’s Café & Bakery

What to eat: Chicken, brie and cranberry sandwich

Total: $9

Although the chicken, brie and cranberry sandwich is relatively new at Cunningham’s — it debuted in October — it’s already a customer favorite, according to executive chef Jay Rohlfing.

“It’s a hit because it’s putting you in that seasonal mindset,” he said.

Fresh ingredients set the sandwich apart, Rohlfing said.

“The fact that the bread is made fresh daily from our bakery … it’s all in the details.”

In addition to that house-made ciabatta, the sandwich is made with a grilled chicken breast, a slice of Brie, cranberry aioli and arugula.

“I’ve had it twice in a week and a half,” Rohlfing said.

Cunningham’s Cafe and Bakery is located at 1 Olympic Place, Towson; cunninghamscafe.com.