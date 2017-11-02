The first Baltimore Food Truck Week is coming. Here's what to expect

The first Baltimore Food Truck Week will roll into Charm City and its surrounding suburbs Monday through Nov. 12.

Just as the area’s regular restaurant week promotions look to boost restaurant business during slower periods, Food Truck Week will aim to drum up business for the trucks as they head into winter — typically a slow season for the mobile vendors that rely on walk-up business.

The inaugural event will incorporate about 50 food trucks and include events in the city and Baltimore, Harford, Howard and Anne Arundel counties.

“We’ve been very excited to be able to get that highlight and awareness just before winter,” said Willy Dely, the event’s organizer and owner of the food consulting firm Au Jus Solutions.

The week will feature deals and specials from participating food trucks. Guests can expect to find the trucks in their usual spots — on city curbs, at breweries and festivals — as well as special events created for Food Truck Week.

We broke down some events and deals not to miss during the inaugural event. For more information, go to baltimorefoodtruckweek.com.

Events

Food Truck Night at Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department

This weekly food truck event, held on Wednesdays from March to November is being incorporated as part of Food Truck Week. The event includes more than 10 trucks, which will offer Food Truck Week specials. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, 5200 Southwestern Blvd., Halethorpe; items available a la carte.

Taco Thursday Throwdown

This food truck night at the Baltimore Museum of Industry will include five taco trucks. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Baltimore Museum of Industry, 1415 Key Highway; free admission.

Food truck-inspired wine supper

An international wine dinner at Gramercy Mansion will pair food truck favorites with wines from across the world. The dinner will include passed hors d’oeuvres and five seated courses, including pork rind nachos, Korean steamed buns, Indian gyros and Italian hand pies.

The dinner will benefit TasteWise Kids, which educates children about the relationship between food, farms and the table. Tickets are available through Chef’s Expressions (chefsexpressions.com).6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday,1400 Greenspring Valley Road, Stevenson; $99.95.

Baltimore Food Truck Week Festival

The food truck week festival will incorporate appearances from about 20 food trucks, live music, and a bar serving local beer, wine and spirits from Peabody Heights Brewery, Harford Vineyard & Winery and Patapsco Distilling Co.

“It’s really by the locals for the locals,” Dely said.

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 10 at Patterson Park (near the Pulaski Monument at Eastern and South Linwood avenues in Baltimore); free admission.

Baltimore Whiskey Co.’s Sunday Funday Birthday Bash

The Baltimore Whiskey Co. will host WOLO Food Truck and Deddle’s Mini Donuts at its 2nd birthday celebration, which will also include live music, cocktails and beer. Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, 2800 Sisson St.; items priced a la carte.

Participating trucks and specials

Each of the 50 food trucks participating in Food Truck Week will offer a special menu item or discount not typically on the menu. These are just a few to try:

Crossroads Bistro will serve a new menu item, the Crossroads Cuban.

El Gringo, a taco and arepa truck, will offer customers black beans, cilantro pesto rice and a drink with any dish for an additional $3.

The Green Bowl will sell gift cards at 10 percent off.

Gypsy Queen Cafe will offer a revival of its inside-out pork tamales.

The Jolly Pig will offer a second menu item for $5 for customers who buy one dish at full price.

Quinn’s Ice will serve special frozen treats, including a chocolate chunk fudge brownie sundae with three toppings ($8), and a raw cookie dough cup with ice cream and a topping ($8).

To find out where each food truck will be located throughout the week, check the Baltimore Food Truck Week event page on Facebook.

