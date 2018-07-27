The Dizz closed temporarily due to health code violations

The Baltimore City Health Department has closed the Remington-area bar The Dizz this week because of health code violations.

Department records cite improper and insufficient “cold hold,” which means bad refrigeration, as well as improper and insufficient handwashing.

On Tuesday, the bar posted a message on its Facebook page citing mechanical failures: “The Dizz is closed due to unexpected mechanical failures in our kitchen. Repairs are underway and we will reopen as soon as possible. Please stay tuned for updates about our reopening date.”

The bar has been closed since Monday. Management at The Dizz could not immediately be reached for comment Friday morning.

crentz@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cdrentz