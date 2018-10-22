Howard Stern brunches at Citron in Baltimore County

A Pikesville restaurant played host to a popular radio personality Sunday when Howard Stern stopped by for brunch.

Stern paid a visit to Citron, according to a post on the restaurant’s social media pages. The restaurant shared photos of Stern with owners Charles and Susan Levine.

“For a man who claims to have a face for radio (we disagree) you sure had a heart of gold for Citron today,” the posts read. “Thanks for stopping by see you again soon.”

Serving dinner nightly in addition to Sunday brunch, Citron opened in the Shops at Quarry Lake in 2016.

The restaurant’s brunch offerings include french toast with caramelized bananas and pecans, Norwegian smoked salmon, Baltimore chicken and waffles and Gulf jumbo shrimp and grits. No word on what exactly Stern ordered.

