Mueller's Delicatessen, a Northeast Baltimore fixture, to close after 71 years

Mueller's Delicatessen — a Northeast Baltimore fixture known for its German fixings — will close Sept. 23 after 71 years.

The closure was announced in a brief Facebook post on the deli’s page.

“We would like to thank all of our loyal customers!” the post says. The announcement does not offer an explanation and the owner did not immediately return a call for comment.

The deli, at 7207 Harford Road with its Bavarian-style exterior, serves sandwiches and subs loaded with Bavarian ham, corned beef and hard salami. It also offers bratwursts, reubens and chicken potpie, among a menu full of fixings.

