This Annapolis crab house is the 'most popular restaurant' in Maryland, according to People magazine

Cantler’s Riverside Inn is the most popular restaurant in Maryland, according to People magazine.

The magazine’s food section recently released a list of the most popular restaurants in each state and Washington, D.C. Cantler’s, a longtime Annapolis crab house, was named No. 1 for Maryland.

People’s food editors considered a range of factors to determine the most popular restaurants restaurant in every state, according to the list, including expert opinions from Zagat, diner ratings and Google scores. They paid “special attention to spots sourcing local ingredients and serving iconic or regionally inspired food,” the list said.

In Maryland, that meant looking for the best spots to crack open crabs.

“Marylanders say the sweet, Old Bay-crusted Chesapeake blue crabs are the best around — and Cantler’s is the most authentic place to enjoy them as you sit on the deck overlooking lovely Mill Creek,” the description on People’s website reads.

Cantler’s is located at 458 Forest Beach Road.

The full list is available here.

CAPTION Kristen Hileman, Senior Curator of Contemporary Art at the Baltimore Museum of Art, talks about a new installation designed to look like spider webs from artist Tomas Saraceno. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun) Kristen Hileman, Senior Curator of Contemporary Art at the Baltimore Museum of Art, talks about a new installation designed to look like spider webs from artist Tomas Saraceno. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun) CAPTION The "CarnEVIL," a Halloween creep-fest, starts Friday, Oct. 13, at the Chrysalis amphitheater at Merriweather Park. The net proceeds go to a nonprofit which trains and equips first responders. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) The "CarnEVIL," a Halloween creep-fest, starts Friday, Oct. 13, at the Chrysalis amphitheater at Merriweather Park. The net proceeds go to a nonprofit which trains and equips first responders. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video)

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan

MORE BALTIMORE DINER

100 essential food and drink experiences every Baltimorean must try

Map: 10 hot Baltimore restaurants

Dish Baltimore: Search Baltimore Sun-reviewed restaurants