Well Crafted Pizza will open an eatery at Union Collective

An eatery by the owners of the Well Crafted Pizza food truck will soon join Union Collective, the manufacturing and retail hub opening in Medfield.

Well Crafted Kitchen will open next to Union Craft Brewing’s taproom, offering pizzas and small plates to taproom guests. Union Craft Brewing is anchoring the complex at 1700 W. 41st St., which is set to open in late spring.

The menu will feature seasonal wood-fired pizzas, small plates and snacks such as kabobs, sausages and soft pretzel dippers.

Well Crafted Pizza’s mobile business — built on the back of a 1949 Dodge truck — will continue catering private events.

Well Crafted Pizza was established in 2016 by Laura and Tom Wagner and Liz and Ryan Bower. The spot at Union Collective marks their first brick-and-mortar location.

The 920-square-foot kitchen is expected to open this summer in conjunction with the brewery, joining other purveyors at Union Collective, including Vent Coffee Roasters, Huckle’s Hot Sauce and Baltimore Whiskey Co.

