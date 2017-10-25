The Point in Fells is opening a Towson bar and restaurant

The Point, a bar and restaurant that got its start in Fells Point, is opening a Towson location on Wednesday.

The new bar and restaurant is opening in the former home of the Crease at 523 York Road, where it will serve brunch, lunch and dinner.

Owned by Erica Russo, the Point offers American cuisine including sandwiches, salads, burgers and steaks, as well a craft beer and cocktails. Weekend brunch offerings at the Towson location will include cherry apple pie stuffed french toast, omelets, fried chicken and waffles, cinnamon pancakes, and bottomless cocktails for $15 until 2 p.m.

The 6,400-square-foot space will house a main bar with 11 televisions, communal high-top tables, a dining room with an open kitchen and a patio. The restaurant will also include space in the back for live music.

The Point will seat 116 guests.

“The Towson area is being rejuvenated, and the next three to five years will bring a great deal of growth,” Russo said in a statement. “We’re excited to join the neighborhood and add to its success.”

The Point in Fells opened in 2010. The new restaurant has been in the works for more than a year.

The Point in Towson is open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

CAPTION Baltimore’s restaurant industry is as competitive as it’s ever been — and it’s putting some eateries out of business. Baltimore’s restaurant industry is as competitive as it’s ever been — and it’s putting some eateries out of business. CAPTION National Academy Foundation School students host a pop up restaurant at R. House. (Algerina Perna/Baltimore Sun video) National Academy Foundation School students host a pop up restaurant at R. House. (Algerina Perna/Baltimore Sun video)

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan

MORE BALTIMORE DINER

100 essential food and drink experiences every Baltimorean must try

Map: 10 hot Baltimore restaurants

Dish Baltimore: Search Baltimore Sun-reviewed restaurants