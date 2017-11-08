Where to dine out on Thanksgiving in the Baltimore area

Turkey Day is Nov. 23, and a number of restaurants in Greater Baltimore are taking care of the cooking and cleaning, or providing the ingredients for home cooks to create their own holiday spreads.

Here are some of the establishments that will be open on Thanksgiving or selling fixings for a feast at home. Many require reservations or orders in advance.

B&O American Brasserie will host a Thanksgiving buffet from noon to 8 p.m. The buffet, which includes roasted turkey, salmon, butternut squash, endive salad, green bean casserole, stuffing and desserts for $40 per person. Bottles of wine will also be available for $30. (2 N. Charles St.; 443-692-6172; bandorestaurant.com)

The Capital Grille will serve its regular fall menu in addition to Thanksgiving specials. (500 E. Pratt St.; 443-703-4064; thecapitalgrille.com)

Charleston will offer a prix-fixe Thanksgiving menu for $85 per person, with wine pairings available at varying prices. (1000 Lancaster St.; 410-332-7373; charlestonrestaurant.com)

Citron will serve a three-course menu for $65 per person (or $20 for children 12 and under), as well as its regular dinner menu a la carte. Thanksgiving menu choices include butternut squash and apple soup; turkey with stuffing, gravy, potatoes and beans; pumpkin roulade and apple tart. (2605 Quarry Lake Drive; 410-363-0900; citronbaltimore.com)

The Elkridge Furnace Inn will offer seatings from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, serving three- or four-course meals ($50 or $59, respectively). The menu includes seasonal soups, salads, traditional Thanksgiving entrees and dessert. The restaurant will also offer Thanksgiving to-go menus. Orders must be placed and paid for by Nov. 20, and will be delivered or available for pick-up Nov. 22. (5745 Furnace Ave., Elkridge; 410-379-9336; elkridgefurnaceinn.com)

Fogo de Chao will offer dinner pricing all day on Thanksgiving with items including roasted turkey breast, cranberry relish, Brazilian sausage and apple dressing, sweet potato casserole and its regular selection of meats carved tableside. (600 E. Pratt St.; 410-528-9292; fogodechao.com)

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar will offer a three-course Thanksgiving dinner starting at $40 ($20 for children under 12). The menu includes lobster bisque, turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes and pumpkin cheesecake. (720 Aliceanna St.; 410-332-1666; flemingssteakhouse.com)

McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood will serve a Thanksgiving turkey dinner in addition to its regular dinner menu. (711 Eastern Ave.; 410-234-1300; mccormickandschmicks.com)

M&S Grill will also serve its regular menu and a Thanksgiving turkey dinner. (201 E. Pratt St.; 410-547-9333; mccormickandschmicks.com)

The Oceanaire Seafood Room will offer a Thanksgiving dinner featuring turkey roulade stuffed with sage cranberry stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry chutney and seasonal vegetables. (801 Aliceanna St.; 443-872-0000; theoceanaire.com)

Parts & Labor is accepting orders for holiday turkeys and trimmings at its butcher shop. The birds are $3.99 per pound and available from 12 to 22 pounds. The shop is also offering other meats and sides. Customers must place orders by Nov. 17 and pick them up Nov. 22. (2600 N. Howard St.; 443-873-8887; partsandlaborbutchery.com)

Rec Pier Chop House will serve an a la carte breakfast menu from 7 a.m. to noon, followed by a four-course tasting menu for dinner from noon to 9 p.m.* ($115 per person, or $175 with wine pairings). (1715 Thames St.; 443-552-1300; recpierchophouse.com)

Regi’s American Bistro will offer a three-course Thanksgiving dinner for $30 or $35 per person with menu options that include turkey breast, bourbon-glazed ham, bone-in New York strip steak, Chilean sea bass, Maryland crab soup, buffalo oysters, and apple and pumpkin pies. (1002 Light St.; 410-539-7344; regisamericanbistro.com)

Roy’s Restaurant will serve a special Thanksgiving dinner ($39.95 per person) with dishes including pan-roasted, teriyaki-glazed turkey and truffle mashed potatoes. The restaurant will also offer its classic prix-fixe menu (starting at $49 per person). Each menu includes a starter, entree and dessert, plus recommended wine pairings. (720 Aliceanna St.; 410-659-0099; roysrestaurant.com)

Rusty Scupper will offer a Thanksgiving buffet from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The meal is $54.95 for adults and $27.95 for children 10 and under. (402 Key Highway; 410-727-3678; rusty-scupper.com)

Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants in Baltimore, Pikesville, Odenton and Annapolis will serve a three-course dinner featuring traditional Thanksgiving foods for $39.95 ($14.95 for children). The restaurant will also offer its regular dinner menu. (ruthschris.com)

Rye Street Tavern will offer a limited a la carte menu featuring a turkey dinner with all the trimmings by Chef Andrew Carmellini. (225 E. Cromwell St.; 443-662-8000; ryestreettavern.com)

Seasons 52 will offer a traditional Thanksgiving feast with dishes including herbed stuffing, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie. (10300 Little Patuxent Parkway, #3150, Columbia; 410-715-1152; seasons52.com)