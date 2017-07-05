Former Ravens player opens Sunset Raw Juice Bar in Owings Mills

Sunset Raw Juice Bar opened last weekend at Foundry Row in Owings Mills, serving up fresh juices, smoothies and other healthy eats from a former National Football League player.

The shop at 10160 Reisterstown Road is owned by Gerrard Sheppard, a former wide receiver for Towson University and the Ravens, and his family.

Sheppard most recently played in the Canadian Football League for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

His juice bar held its grand opening July 1.

Sunset Raw Juice Bar offers cold-pressed juices, smoothies, acai bowls and wellness shots, with prices ranging from $4.95 to $12.95. The shop also sells juice cleanse packages for cleanses ranging from one day (six juices) to five days (30 juices).

Sunset Raw Juice Bar joins other eateries at the Foundry Row complex including Bagby Pizza Co., Bar Louie, Bon Chon, Nalley Fresh and Smashburger.

The shop is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

