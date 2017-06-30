Stone's Cove Kitbar closes in Bel Air

Stone’s Clove Kitbar has closed its doors in Bel Air six months after its parent company declared bankruptcy.

The restaurant at 588 Baltimore Pike closed Thursday after just over a year in business.

“This decision was made by our President this morning,” the restaurant posted on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon. “Unfortunately, business has not been what we hoped for here and he has decided to fund his money elsewhere. We are all upset, shocked, and heartbroken from the news as our whole team found out suddenly a few hours ago.”

The closure came after Stone’s Cove Kitbar’s parent company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in January. At that time, the restaurant planned to remain open.

Stone’s Cove centered on an interactive dining experience in which diners could watch ”ChefTenders” preparing their food and drinks.

The Bel Air Town Center location opened in April 2016.

Stone’s Cove has one remaining restaurant in Herndon, Va. Another location in Owings Mills that opened in 2013 closed earlier this year.

