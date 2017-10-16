Starlite Diner in Belvedere Square is closed

Starlite Diner appears to have closed a year after it opened in Belvedere Square.

Starlite opened in September 2016. The restaurant was locked and the lights were off on Monday afternoon, and Google lists it as permanently closed. No one answered the phone at Starlite on Monday.

The diner was the latest in a series of concepts to file through the space at 510 E. Belvedere Ave. It followed restaurants such as Shoo-Fly Diner, Crush, Demi and Taste. The longtime restaurant space was once a Hess shoe store.

Starlite Diner served lunch, dinner and brunch on weekends.

Owner Leonard Clarke, who previously owned the Red Maple bar in Mount Vernon, could not immediately be reached for comment Monday morning.

CAPTION Morgan State University’s WEAA has been feeling blowback from sweeping programming and personnel changes. Morgan State University’s WEAA has been feeling blowback from sweeping programming and personnel changes. CAPTION Volunteers prepare for the grand reopening of The Book Thing. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) Volunteers prepare for the grand reopening of The Book Thing. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video)

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan

MORE BALTIMORE DINER

100 essential food and drink experiences every Baltimorean must try

Map: 10 hot Baltimore restaurants

Dish Baltimore: Search Baltimore Sun-reviewed restaurants