Starbucks is piloting coffee ice cubes in Baltimore shops

Sarah Meehan
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

Starbucks Coffee is working on a way this summer to keep customers’ iced coffee cold without becoming watered down.

The Seattle-based coffee chain is testing the viability of coffee ice cubes at shops in Baltimore and St. Louis, a spokeswoman for the company confirmed.

The coffee ice cubes can be added to any iced espresso or brewed coffee drink, but the extra caffeine comes at a cost — an additional 80 cents.

The cubes, made with Starbucks coffee, are available in about 100 stores between the two markets for the next eight weeks. It’s unclear exactly which Baltimore-area shops are being used for the pilot.

