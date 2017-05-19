Starbucks is piloting coffee ice cubes in Baltimore shops

Starbucks Coffee is working on a way this summer to keep customers’ iced coffee cold without becoming watered down.

The Seattle-based coffee chain is testing the viability of coffee ice cubes at shops in Baltimore and St. Louis, a spokeswoman for the company confirmed.

The coffee ice cubes can be added to any iced espresso or brewed coffee drink, but the extra caffeine comes at a cost — an additional 80 cents.

The cubes, made with Starbucks coffee, are available in about 100 stores between the two markets for the next eight weeks. It’s unclear exactly which Baltimore-area shops are being used for the pilot.

Caption Roger Ailes was a media visionary, no doubt about it. But his accomplishments in that regard are likely to be overshadowed, at least in short-term memory, by the predatory culture of sexual harassment he instituted at Fox. (Baltimore Sun video) Roger Ailes was a media visionary, no doubt about it. But his accomplishments in that regard are likely to be overshadowed, at least in short-term memory, by the predatory culture of sexual harassment he instituted at Fox. (Baltimore Sun video) Caption The controversial former Fox News chairman turned the cable channel into a ratings powerhouse over his 20 years at the helm. The controversial former Fox News chairman turned the cable channel into a ratings powerhouse over his 20 years at the helm.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan

MORE BALTIMORE DINER

100 essential food and drink experiences every Baltimorean must try

Map: 10 hot Baltimore restaurants

Dish Baltimore: Search Baltimore Sun-reviewed restaurants