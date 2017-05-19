Starbucks is piloting coffee ice cubes in Baltimore shops

Starbucks Coffee is working on a way this summer to keep customers’ iced coffee cold without becoming watered down.
The Seattle-based coffee chain is testing the viability of coffee ice cubes at shops in Baltimore and St. Louis, a spokeswoman for the company confirmed.
The coffee ice cubes can be added to any iced espresso or brewed coffee drink, but the extra caffeine comes at a cost — an additional 80 cents.
The cubes, made with Starbucks coffee, are available in about 100 stores between the two markets for the next eight weeks. It’s unclear exactly which Baltimore-area shops are being used for the pilot.
