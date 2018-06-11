Smoking Swine, other Baltimore food trucks to open brick-and-mortar site with live music

Lovers of The Smoking Swine’s barbecue might be able to stop chasing the truck as early as late this year.

Drew Pumphrey, who owns the Baltimore-based catering company, said he has partnered with several other local food trucks to open a brick-and-mortar location in Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood.

In a Facebook video posted Monday, Pumphrey said he had a final walk-through of the space with the landlord planned for later in the day.

Details of the project are being kept a secret but Pumphrey said the location, which is not quite a restaurant, will include food from the different trucks, live music and alcohol and will be open limited hours.

“This will open us up to larger catering events and we plan to open up a second truck with the restaurant,” Pumphrey said.

