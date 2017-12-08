Shake Shack opening at the Mall in Columbia

Shake Shack is bringing its burgers, custard and crinkle-cut fries to a new a location at the Mall in Columbia.

The fast-casual burger joint is opening at 11 a.m. Dec. 20 at 10300 Little Patuxent Parkway. It will be the fourth Shake Shack in Maryland.

The first 100 people in line on its opening day will receive a free Pie Oh My “concrete” — a blended frozen vanilla custard with a slice of seasonal pie from Renata’s Tasty Bites in Columbia.

In addition to its regular menu, the Shake Shack will serve other frozen custard mixes specific to the Columbia restaurant, including the Shack Attack (chocolate custard, fudge sauce, chocolate truffle cookie dough, Mast Brothers Shake Shack (dark chocolate chunks, topped with chocolate sprinkles) and the Cookie Butter Blender (vanilla custard, cookie butter, chocolate toffee and chocolate sprinkles).

The restaurant will also offer beer and wine, including local brews from Jailbreak Brewing Co., Flying Dog Brewery and Full Tilt Brewing Co.

Shake Shack opened its first location in Maryland in 2015 at the Inner Harbor, followed by a spot at MGM National Harbor Casino and a stand at M&T Bank Stadium.

