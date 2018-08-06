Salt Tavern to close restaurant, become event space

Salt Tavern, the 12-year-old Upper Fells Point bar and restaurant, will close after dinner on Aug. 11 to become an event venue, according to a post on Salt’s Facebook page.

“Going forward our restaurant space will be used for special events that we plan to host and available for private party buyouts,” reads the post signed by owners Jane and Jason Ambrose. “We want to thank you for your support over these past 12 years and welcome you to join us for our future events.”

The event space will open on Aug. 13. The Facebook posts includes a link to a mailing list where customers can sign up to be notified about upcoming Salt events.

The New American tavern at 2127 E. Pratt St. was a popular spot near Patterson Park. The menu ranged from Asian-inspired dishes to hearty sandwiches and goat cheese doughnuts.

Jason and Jane Ambrose, Salt’s mother and son founding duo, were not immediately available for comment on Monday morning.

