Sagamore Pendry Hotel's bar and restaurant to open this weekend

The restaurant and bar at the Sagamore Pendry Hotel in Fells Point will open this weekend after the property’s flashy debut this week at the former Recreation Pier.

Rec Pier Chop House, the hotel’s Italian restaurant, and the Cannon Room, a whiskey bar, are set to open Saturday at the waterfront hotel, which was backed by Kevin and Scott Plank.

The 128-room hotel at 1715 Thames St. held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to mark its arrival in Fells Point.

Both the restaurant and bar will be operated by NoHo Hospitality Group, a New York-based restaurant group headed by chef Andrew Carmellini, Josh Pickard and Luke Ostrom. NoHo Hospitality Group owns more than 10 restaurants — primarily in New York — including Bar Primi, The Dutch, Lafayette and Locanda Verde.

Rec Pier Chop House will offer classic Italian cuisine with a seasonal menu, highlighting prime beef, seafood and poultry, as well as pastas, antipasti and desserts.

And the Cannon Room will offer a menu of bourbon, rye and whiskey, featuring Sagamore Rye from Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank’s Sagamore Spirit distillery. True to its name, the space will showcase an 18th-century cannon unearthed during the pier reconstruction.

NoHo Hospitality Group is also partnering with Kevin Plank on a restaurant at his Sagamore Spirit distillery in Port Covington.

Carmellini was recently named a semifinalist for a 2017 James Beard Award in the outstanding chef category for his New York restaurant Locanda Verde. He has previously won three James Beard Awards for Best Chef: New York City, Best Chefs in America and Rising Star Chef of the Year.

