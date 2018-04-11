Macarons take the spotlight at new Fells Point pastry shop

A new pastry shop in Fells Point is brining macarons and eclairs to Baltimore.

Sacre Sucre is on track to open in late April at 2001 Fleet St. in the storefront that previously housed Baltimore Cakery and Fleet Street Market.

The shop, owned by Manuel Sanchez and Dane Thibodeaux, will offer macarons, eclairs, small cakes and teas.

The couple met in Baltimore, where they lived for several years before moving to the San Francisco area for two years for Sanchez’s job. But after a trip to Paris and months developing recipes, they returned to Charm City in January 2017 intent on bringing their confections to Baltimore customers.

“We were always looking for something to eat, something sweet and there’s really not much outside of ice cream,” Thibodeaux said of Baltimore’s dessert market.

Their 2015 Paris trip introduced them to macarons. (“The first real one,” Thibodeaux said. “We’ve had some here and we’ve never liked them.”) They said they were blown away by the fresh fruit and chocolate ganaches incorporated into them.

“That’s what we fell in love with. We didn’t realize this is what the cookie should be,” Thibodeaux said.

They spent months painstakingly trying to recreate what they tasted in France, and eventually created a recipe that satisfied friends, coworkers and neighbors. It wasn’t long before they started selling the cookies at farmers’ markets three times a week.

Dessert competition was stiff on the West Coast, so they brought the concept back to Baltimore to open a brick-and-mortar shop.

Sacre Sucre — French for “sacred sugar” — will carry a dozen flavors of the meringue-based cookies. Six core flavors like chocolate, vanilla and salted caramel will be on the menu permanently, and other seasonal flavors will rotate on and off the list.

“We try to use as little flavoring as possible. Most places that do macarons, they do buttercreams and flavoring, but we use creams and butters and chocolates and ganache with nuts and berries,” Thibodeaux said. “If it’s pistachio, it’s going to have pistachio in it so you don’t get that fake pistachio flavor.”

The shop will also sell eclairs, small cakes, kombucha and tea. Macarons will cost $2.25 apiece, with eclairs at about $5 each.

“We don’t want to make every single possible baked good that we can, we just want to make a few that are extremely good,” Sanchez said

Sacre Sucre will aim to reach customers looking for a “more adult dessert,” he said. “We’re trying not to have your Fruity Pebbles and sprinkles.”

The shop includes a retail area and an open kitchen behind glass panes, where the owners plan to eventually host classes and events. Sanchez and Thibodeaux also hope to sell their baked goods at farmers markets and through local restaurants.

The shop is awaiting final approval from the health department, and the owners hope to have it open by next weekend. Sacre Sucre will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

CAPTION The actress talks "Downton Abbey" among other roles onstage at Maryland Hall on the last day of Annapolis Film Festival. The actress talks "Downton Abbey" among other roles onstage at Maryland Hall on the last day of Annapolis Film Festival. CAPTION Jon Favreau played a role in the animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.” He is also in the upcoming “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” set to open May 25. Jon Favreau played a role in the animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.” He is also in the upcoming “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” set to open May 25.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan

MORE BALTIMORE DINER

100 essential food and drink experiences every Baltimorean must try

Map: 10 hot Baltimore restaurants

Dish Baltimore: Search Baltimore Sun-reviewed restaurants