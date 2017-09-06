Rye Street Tavern, the restaurant at Sagamore Spirit distillery, to open next week

Rye Street Tavern, the restaurant at Sagamore Spirit distillery, will make its Port Covington debut next week.

The restaurant will open Tuesday at 225 E. Cromwell St., featuring the food and drink of New York’s NoHo Hospitality Group, which includes James Beard Award-winning chef Andrew Carmellini and partners Luke Ostrom and Josh Pickard.

The restaurant will open for dinner and drinks to start (5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday), eventually adding lunch and brunch hours.

Along with Carmellini, chef de cuisine Brian Plante will head the kitchen, serving American cuisine with Mid-Atlantic, seasonal influences. The menu will include items such as wood-fired seafood bakes, bloody Mary blue crab salad, Carmellini’s “famous” fried chicken and a rotating “crab of the day” special with dishes like crab pot pie.

NoHo Hospitality Group’s beverage director Josh Nadel has created an all-American beverage program for the tavern, focusing on domestic wines and beers, and spirits from the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Designed by Patrick Sutton, the 13,000-square-foot Rye Street Tavern will seat more than 200 guests and includesfour private dining areas. The two-story space features leather, wood, concrete and steel elements, with an open kitchen, stage for live entertainment and wine room, according to the news release.

The restaurant sits on the campus of Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank’s rye whiskey distillery, which opened in April.

Rye Street Tavern marks the second Baltimore outpost for NoHo Hospitality Group, which also operates Rec Pier Chop House and the Cannon Room, the restaurant and bar at the Sagamore Pendry Baltimore in Fells Point. (The hotel is also owned by Plank.) The restaurant group’s home base is in New York, where it owns restaurants including Bar Primi, Locanda Verde, Lafayette and the Library at the Public.

CAPTION 'How a young boy has been decaying in Baltimore since age 10: A Death Note' is an essay by East Baltimore resident Kondwani Fidel. He shares some of his inspiration behind the piece. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun) 'How a young boy has been decaying in Baltimore since age 10: A Death Note' is an essay by East Baltimore resident Kondwani Fidel. He shares some of his inspiration behind the piece. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun) CAPTION As hard as it is to imagine a more searing critique of capitalism than "The Wire." David Simon does that in "The Deuce." As hard as it is to imagine a more searing critique of capitalism than "The Wire." David Simon does that in "The Deuce."

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan

MORE BALTIMORE DINER

100 essential food and drink experiences every Baltimorean must try

Map: 10 hot Baltimore restaurants

Dish Baltimore: Search Baltimore Sun-reviewed restaurants