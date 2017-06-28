Andrew Carmellini's Port Covington restaurant aims for September opening

Chef Andrew Carmellini is aiming to create a new dining destination for Southern-influenced American cuisine with his next restaurant in Port Covington.

Rye Street Tavern, the restaurant opening near Sagamore Spirit distillery, will offer the New York chef’s take on classic American fare when it opens in September. The menu will be “heavy on the seafood, with soul food-inspired dishes, wood-fired cooking and plenty of crab and whiskey,” a spokeswoman for Carmellini’s NoHo Hospitality Group said in an email.

Carmellini, a James Beard Award winner, is a partner with Luke Ostrom and Josh Pickard in NoHo Hospitality Group. They also operate the Rec Pier Chop House and the Cannon Room, the restaurant and bar at the Sagamore Pendry Hotel in Fells Point.

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank founded Sagamore Spirit and backed the hotel with his brother Scott Plank.

The two-level, 13,000-square-foot restaurant is set to open this fall at 225 E. Cromwell St., adjacent to the distillery. The space is being designed by Patrick Sutton.

In the mean time, the Baltimore City Council is working to pass legislation to name the 190-foot, unnamed road where the building sits off Cromwell Street. A bill to name the private road “Rye Street” was given a favorable recommendation from the council’s Judiciary and Legislative Investigations Committee on Monday.

NoHo Hospitality Group owns a number of New York restaurants including Bar Primi, Lafayette and Locanda Verde.

