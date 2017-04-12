Rooftop restaurant coming to Four Seasons Baltimore

The Atlas Restaurant Group is planning a rooftop restaurant atop the Four Seasons Baltimore Hotel and Residences in Harbor East.

The to-be-named restaurant is projected to open this fall, according to a news release from the restaurant group.

It will seat 250 guests amid 10,000 square feet, and offer three outdoor spaces with panoramic views of the city.

The Atlas Restaurant Group also owns Azumi and Loch Bar on the first floor of the Four Seasons. The group is partnering with Harbor East Management Group on the new concept.

In addition to the new restaurant at the Four Seasons, the group is working to open two more restaurants in Harbor East. Tagliata, an Italian chophouse, is replacing Fleet Street Kitchen, and a new concept is planned for Ten Ten American Bistro, as well.

