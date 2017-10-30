Fierce competition causes a spate of Baltimore-area restaurant closures

Baltimore’s restaurant industry is as competitive as it’s ever been — and it’s putting some eateries out of business.

The area has seen a spate of high-profile restaurant closures this year, from storied spots like the Bel-Loc Diner and Lenny’s Delicatessen, to relative newcomers such as La Folie bistro and Starlite Diner. Though national chains were among the closures, real estate data suggests that small, independent restaurants were among the hardest hit.

Restaurateurs and experts agree the closures are more visible than usual, but that’s where the consensus ends: They blame a multitude of factors, from increasing labor costs to high crime rates in the city — all amid cut-throat competition that has only become more heated.

“It is the culinary moment, and so people want to open restaurants, and so the competition is fiercer that ever,” said Sascha Wolhandler, who retired after closing and selling Sascha’s 527 Cafe in Mount Vernon this summer. “That only means you’ve got to step up your game. You’re only as good as the very last french fry you’ve served.”

Neither state nor national restaurant industry associations could quantify closures, but other data point to a decline in area eateries. Vacancy rates in Greater Baltimore have been higher than usual this year for small commercial real estate spaces that currently house or have housed restaurants, according to CoStar Group senior market analyst Chris LeBarton. For spaces under 3,000 square feet — often home to independent restaurants — vacancy rates have risen to 7.5 percent, the highest they’ve been since 2010.

In Maryland, employment in the accommodations and food service industries declined from 245,600 in July to 229,900 in September, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Nationally, “food and drinking places” saw some of the steepest declines in employment from August to September. During that period the industry lost 104,700 jobs nationally, a figure blamed on hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Anirban Basu, CEO of the economic consulting firm Sage Policy Group, pointed to the rising cost of labor as one reason restaurateurs may be struggling.

“It’s difficult to find workers, and because of minimum wage laws, some of those workers have become more expensive,” Basu said.

Maryland’s minimum wage has increased incrementally during the last few years. It currently sits at $9.25 per hour and will reach $10.10 in 2018.

“It’s not just about the minimum wage employee,” Basu said. “When the most entry-level people get a wage increase, the people who have a bit more seniority also expect to see some increase in their compensation.”

We look back at some of the restaurants and bars that have left the Greater Baltimore dining and drinking scene this year. (Sarah Meehan) (Sarah Meehan)

However, many restaurateurs in the Baltimore area say they already pay well above minimum wage in order to be competitive. Bill Irvin, a partner in the newly opened Avenue Kitchen & Bar in Hampden, said he pays dishwashers — who are among the lowest-paid kitchen staff — $14 or $15 per hour.

“The labor force is so thin in Baltimore, so you have to overpay,” said Irvin, who closed La Folie bistro in Canton this summer. And those costs eat into profit margins. “At the end of your week, you sit down with the accountant. It’s like, ‘We did all this work for that?’”

Brandon Chicotsky, a faculty member at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, pointed to larger shifts in consumer behavior that have altered where people eat, including more people working from home and socializing online — leading to fewer lunch outings on workdays — and more millennials cooking at home.

”It’s structural, and this is something a lot of restaurateurs are missing,” Chicotsky said. “They’re building their restaurants physically to invite that classic behavior of ... socializing.”

The rise of third-party delivery services has also made it increasingly difficult for restaurants to draw customers inside. Amazon, UberEats, DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmate and Slice are among the services delivering meals to diners’ doorsteps from fast-casual concepts and white tablecloth restaurants alike.

“It’s not just going out to a restaurant and it’s not just ordering pizza anymore,” Wolhandler said. “You can order a full-blown dinner.”

But most traditional restaurants are not physically set up for high-volume delivery business.

“They need to begin rethinking the layout of their facility and deployment of staff,” Chicotsky said. “Their patrons may still want to consume their product and not so much their service.”

Social media has added another layer of competition. Christopher Spann, who closed and sold Le Garage in Hampden this summer, thinks it limits where Instagram-savvy diners are willing to eat as dining has become more about generating “likes” and being seen in popular spots.

“Going out becomes going out to the latest cool place or the place that’s considered to be in the circle of cool, and that drives people perhaps to almost tighten the rotation of where they would go,” said Spann, who owns the Wine Market in Locust Point.

That means restaurants must adapt to modern customers, who are increasingly tied to smartphones, said Roland Rust, a professor at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business. He suggested restaurants could capitalize on those customers by expanding their bars “to accommodate the Tinder set,” and providing high-speed Wi-Fi.

Basu said for restaurants to thrive, the Baltimore area needs a more vibrant economy and high-quality jobs so workers with disposable income can patronize the service industry. Maryland has seen job growth, but not in high-wage categories such as commercial cyber technology, he said.

“Our business climate is just not up to it,” he said. “If you want to keep restaurants busy, if you want to keep small businesses in general, you have to provide for its economy.”

In Baltimore City, many restaurateurs still lament that their business has not recovered in the two years since Freddie Gray’s death and the unrest that followed. Spann and others said they don’t see the same volume of customers from the suburbs. Wolhander said Sascha’s 527 Cafe saw some of its worst times in 2015 following the riots.

But the ebb and flow of business is a natural part of restaurant life, she said. “There are times when the going is spectacular and times when it is awful. You just have to bite the bullet and deal with it and pull all your employees in and work forward.”

Kirby Fowler, president of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore, attributes recent closings the natural three-to-five-year life cycles of restaurants.

He said he has been encouraged by new openings and restaurants in the pipeline, such as Chez Hugo near Chesapeake Shakespeare Co., and the restaurant coming to the former Alex. Brown investment bank building.

“Where we’ve seen closures, we’ve seen other restaurants come on their heels,” Fowler said.