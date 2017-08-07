Shake Shack is coming to M&T Bank Stadium

Shake Shack is bringing its burgers to M&T Bank Stadium.

The New York-based chain will join the food and beverage offerings at the Ravens’ stadium, according to news releases from the team and Aramark, the stadium’s food and beverage provider.

Aramark and the Ravens will hold a ribbon-cutting and news event Wednesday at the stadium to celebrate Shake Shack’s introduction.

Known for its burgers, milkshakes and crinkle-cut fries, Shake Shack opened its first Baltimore location in the Inner Harbor in early 2015. The eatery has one other Maryland location, at MGM National Harbor casino, with another on the way at the Mall in Columbia.

The addition comes just ahead of the Ravens’ first preseason game Thursday. The team’s regular season kicks off Sept. 10.

