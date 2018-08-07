Hawaiian-inspired fast-casual restaurant Poke Fish Sushi opens near Pikesville

Poke Fish Sushi, a Hawaiian-inspired, fast casual restaurant, has opened near Pikesville.

The restaurant is located in the Valley Village Shopping Center owned by developer David S. Brown Enterprises, according to a press release.

The restaurant serves lunch and dinner, and the menu features sushi, Japanese noodle dishes, and hibachi-style meals with shrimp, chicken or beef, along with burritos with Asian-inspired fillings.

The restaurant also offers customizable bowls filled with greens, rice, fish, sauces and other toppings.

The restaurant is located at 9123 Reisterstown Road in Garrison, Baltimore County. The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday. Saturday hours are noon to 10:30 p.m., and Sunday hours are noon. to 10 p.m.

